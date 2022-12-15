Stefanik slams Pentagon for late review of diversity official: 'Coverup of their radical woke agenda’

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., accused the Defense Department of slow-walking a review of a diversity official, who once tweeted she is "exhausted with these White folx," and said the delay is "attempting to shamefully cover up their radical woke agenda."

The Pentagon this year launched a 30-day review of Kelisa Wing, the chief of equity, diversity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which operates schools for the children of service members. The review was launched in September after it was discovered that Wing wrote a series of anti-White tweets.

It was later reported that Wing promoted a "social justice" book for classrooms that called 9/11 first responders "menaces." Nearly three months after the review began, DOD has yet to announce its results.

"The findings are being presented to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness for decision," Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a DOD spokesperson, told Fox News Digital.

Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, sent a letter to the agency in November asking it to provide answers on how Wing’s anti-White views might be influencing U.S. military schools across the world. But she said she has yet to receive any answers.

"DOD is refusing to answer my request to release their long-overdue review of radical Kelisa Wing and is attempting to shamefully cover up their radical woke agenda," Stefanik told Fox News Digital. "Our service-member families and the American people deserve to know what is going on in their children’s schools."

Stefanik specifically asked the Pentagon about Wing’s alleged promotion of her published books while being employed by the DOD. The question came in response to a report from OpenTheBooks, a nonprofit government watchdog group that found 11 schools run by the DoDEA carried 45 copies of Wing’s books.

Schwegman insisted that Wing’s position "does not play any role in selection or procurement of library books or support materials."

"This person is also not involved in curriculum selection or procurement," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers."

One of Wing’s children’s books is titled "What Does It Mean to Defund the Police?" Wing on two occasions promoted a book titled "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who wrote in the book that 9/11 responders "were not human to me."

Wing once tweeted, "this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS… [W]e are not the majority, we don't have power."

"Caudacity" is a slang term that means the audacity demonstrated by White people.

Another tweet from Wing said, "I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?"

Stefanik said Wing’s case must be dealt with in a timely manner.

"It is long past time for the Department of Defense to release the findings of Kelisa Wing’s divisive and radical ideology she is imposing in our DoDEA schools and her own propaganda placed in DoDEA libraries, so America can have transparency and prioritize our military’s focus on strength rather than wokeness," Stefanik told Fox News Digital.