Activists paid to call dinner guests racist, complain 'White women tears' derail the ‘whole conversation’

A "Karen" was bullied and mocked for her tears on Thursday's episode of Dr. Phil that featured two race activists whose mission it is to get White women to "acknowledge their privilege" and racism.

A woman named Ambrosia, who was featured in a viral video a few years ago for feuding with the staff at a UPS store, partially due to the store’s COVID-19 policy, was one guest.

She was dubbed a "Karen" after the video, a word the Dr. Phil show defined as "alleged obnoxious, angry, entitled, and perceived racist White woman who uses inherent privilege to get their way or police other people's behaviors."

Ambrosia cried while describing the incident on the show, explaining that it was difficult time in her life and denying that her behavior in the video displayed her typical personality.

$15M IN AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS WENT TO ‘ANTI-RACISM,' ‘SOCIAL ACTIVISM’ PROGRAMS FOR KIDS

Dr. Phil’s other guests suggested that Ambrosia’s crying was a cynical tactic used specifically by White women to reframe the conversation.

Race activists Saira Rao and Regina Jackson founded an organization called "Race 2 Dinner," where groups of White women host the activists at dinner to be lectured about race and be told how they may be "racist" without even knowing it. They also co-authored a book called "White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How To Do Better."

Rao, who is Indian American, described their first dinner event as a "White woman Broadway musical, complete with crying, angry, eye rolls" and said as an aside, "We saw some crying just now," while pointing at Ambrosia as the audience reacted.

Dr. Phil later observed, "So you commented on Ambrosia and essentially mocked her crying."

Jackson, who is Black, agreed by saying, "Yeah," while Rao denied that was the case.

"I didn’t mock her, I just pointed out that she cried," Rao said.

"No, actually, you didn’t. You actually kinda mocked her," Dr. Phil noted.

WOKE’ DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE EQUITY CHIEF WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED WITH THESE WHITE FOLX’

Jackson then claimed, "Well, Dr. Phil, the only rule we have at dinner is that you cannot cry at the table. And we all know why, because White women tears, it shifts the whole conversation from what you’re trying to engage in to ‘oh poor so-and-so, ain’t it awful, they made her feel bad.'"

Dr. Phil shared a clip from one of their dinners were Jackson lectured the White women around the table, "You know what I expect of White women? Not a damn thing, nothing. I expect nothing of you, because you have never given me anything. I can't trust you."

After a woman objected to this rhetoric, Rao barked at her, "Why are your feelings so hurt?"

Back in the studio, Rao said, "We’re not here to put White women on defense. Our whole goal is to get White women to acknowledge their privilege so you can actually start deconstructing the ways that racially informed you."

Ambrosia rejected the premise, "You’re shoveling stuff down people’s throat about how you want them to feel a certain way because you’re selling a book."

Rao has a long history of anti-White rhetoric.

She has urged followers on Twitter to, "Make a banner about Ending Whiteness. March Against Whiteness. Rally Against Whiteness. Raise your megaphone Against Whiteness. Take to the streets Against Whiteness. Until and unless we eradicate toxic whiteness, the violence will never stop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also has suggested, "Literally everything wrong with this ‘country’ is due to toxic whiteness. It is not a side show. It is every single main event. Center stage."

She has also declared that "Whiteness is terrorism" and "If you are a Republican, you are a Nazi."