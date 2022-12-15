SEAN HANNITY: Biden is focusing on Whales instead of our other crises

Sean Hannity ripped into President Biden's latest regulation on boats in an effort to protect whales from being accidently hit despite low numbers of that actually occurring on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Anyway, we begin tonight with this giant seafaring mammal, as you can see in front of you, the North Atlantic right whale. Never heard of it before, but there it is. Anyway, apparently Joe Biden cares so deeply about these majestic beasts that he's now prepared to wreck the maritime industry from Florida to Massachusetts in order to protect the whale. Now he has a new regulation from the White House. It's designed to prevent boats from accidentally hitting North Atlantic right whales. That would restrict the speed of all boats over 35 feet to ten knots or the equivalent of 11 miles per hour, up to 100 miles from the coast.

Now, keep in mind, there have only been five deadly whale strikes by boats in the past 15 years. Five. That's it. There's never been a confirmed whale strike in a federal channel, if you will. Now, if this new regulation goes into effect, all experts are warning that port traffic will be crippled, the fishing industry will be destroyed, human lives will be put in danger. And many boats can't operate safely in the open ocean at ten knots. Now, of course, between the border crisis, Afghanistan, the crime crisis, and now this effort to protect a few whales, well, human life always seems to now take a backseat in the Biden administration.

