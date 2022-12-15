'The View' host Sunny Hostin rages at 'racist' royal family after release of 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin raged at the royal family on Thursday while the hosts discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary on Netflix.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gently critiqued the couple, arguing that they should have a more global perspective on "suffering" as they live in a $30 million home, though she noted they are "charitable people."

"I don’t think you should compare oppression. I don’t think you can compare suffering. They are suffering, and they took over their narrative, and they had every single right to do that, and I think what they went through in terms of how racist that family was against her, in terms of how that racist country was against her, that’s something that King Charles can handle and can take care of, and he seems not to be able to do that," Hostin responded.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said at the end of the segment that she had not watched the documentary but that Harry and his brother Prince William needed to figure out how to repair their relationship for themselves.

"I haven’t watched it. I have not — I got other stuff on my mind. You know, it just — family is family, and they’ll figure it out," she said. "They’re not boys. They’re two men. They’re not children. So they have to figure out their own stuff. Charles can’t fix that for them."

Earlier in the segment, co-host Joy Behar suggested Markle and Prince Harry were just doing the documentary for the money.

Markle claimed in a trailer for the series, "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

"You would think after his mother was basically a victim of the paparazzi and all of the attention she got all over the place that he would shy away from all of that," Behar said before co-host Sara Haines suggested the purpose of the documentary was for the couple to "clear this up" because the "narrative was stolen" from them.

"Yeah, for a nice cool $100 million, yeah," Behar responded.

Co-host Ana Navarro said on "The View" earlier this month that the couple has been making millions off of their story for several years.

"First of all, I think Netflix is great at marketing and I think Harry and Meghan are great at marketing themselves. They have done — they’ve now earned tens and tens of millions of dollars out of their story, which they have been telling, it seems to me, for years now, and they’re very good at it," she said.

Navarro also said she was tired of seeing them being portrayed as victims.

"I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry, they weren’t crying and wiping away tears," she said.