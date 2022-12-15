JESSE WATTERS: When you give out free money in reparations, nothing is ever enough

Fox News host Jesse Watters points out that President Biden's plan to send billions of dollars worth of renewable energy sources to Africa and removing its coal industry would harm its economy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden just announced $55 billion in reparations for Africa.

…

Are the Dutch chipping in? What about the English? What about the African chiefs who sold slaves to the West? Nope. We're going to get this check. So, are they going to get reparations in cash? Gold? Bitcoin? No. Solar panels.

BIDEN ROASTED FOR SENDING SOUTH AFRICA $8 BILLION TO SHUT DOWN COAL PLANTS: ‘WEAPON-GRADE LUNACY’

…

Sorry about slavery. Here is a solar panel. And, oh, if you work in a coal mine, you're fired. Is this what Africa needs right now? You can't run a continent on green. You can't just skip industrialization and go straight to windmills. Africa is never going to get out of poverty by killing coal. Let's get the African economy spinning first before we start installing electric car charging stations along the Nile. Renewables are just a side dish. Fossil fuels — the main course. And I'm open to listening to people who feel Black people are owed something from a country that enslaves their ancestors, but these green reparations are going to keep Africa in poverty.

And what about slavery reparations in America? Because those are coming. Newsom in California wants to hand out half a trillion dollars in reparations, a quarter million to any Black person whose ancestors faced housing discrimination. That is a fortune. But a lot of California residents say that's not enough.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP