EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Thousands of migrants occupy El Paso as more surge across the border

Fox News captured video of over a thousand migrants lining the Rio Grande in El Paso, which has been overwhelmed after the recent surge.

The El Paso sector of the southern border has faced at least 139,000 migrant encounters since Oct. 1, a 255% increase over the same time last year, according to Customs and Border Protection sources. And over the weekend, there was a three-day average of 2,500 migrant encounters, according to Border Patrol .

The video shows migrants wrapped in blankets huddled along the Rio Grande. Others are camped out on El Paso's streets. Some shared their final destinations with Fox News, including Chicago, Las Vegas and Texas. They hailed from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

The recent influx is a record for El Paso, according to El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino,

Shelters, churches and missions all over the city are at full capacity, forcing some migrants to sleep on the streets, in the airport or wherever they can protect themselves from the winter cold, an El Paso homeless shelter director told Fox News.

In response to the historic number of crossings, President Biden has requested $4 billion in border funding, according to a congressional aide. Half would go to CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement would receive the other $2 billion.

Meanwhile, Title 42, a health protocol that allows the government to quickly expel migrants, is set to end on Dec. 21. The Department of Homeland Security estimates between 9,000 and 15,000 migrant crossings could occur per day at that point.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who visited El Paso this week, has said DHS has a plan to deal with the expected surge.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.