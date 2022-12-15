LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats have nothing to run on in 2024

Laura Ingraham explained how the Democrats have nothing to run on in 2024 and Biden's lack of accomplishments over the course of his presidency on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The Democrats are not going to talk about Biden's great accomplishments. There aren't any. Or about how things are getting better. They're not. And they can't talk about their successes at the border. There are none. Or about how crime has gone down because it hasn't. So instead, they're going to talk about how democracy is at risk. Fascists around every corner. January six and Charlottesville. And of course, Trump's Truth Social post about reversing that 2020 election. Now, of course, Trump is adamant that he never said and doesn't believe that the Constitution should be suspended or terminated.

His posting was – this is not wise and unnecessary. It gave some fodder to his political enemies in both parties. But if you really want to know what Trump thinks about the Constitution, look at the judges he's put on the federal bench. They're jurists who bring an originalist judicial philosophy to their cases. So what Republicans should take from all this is how empty the Democrat's 2024 basket really is.

