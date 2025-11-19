Democrat indicted for alleged theft of disaster relief funds and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Democrat indicted for allegedly stealing $5M of disaster relief funds

2. Jeffrey Epstein files to go public as Trump signs law releasing all records

3. Voters say White House is doing more harm than good to the economy

MAJOR HEADLINES

HEATED DEBATE – GOP bill brewing in House to reform civil litigation sparks opposition from conservative groups. Continue reading …

COMMAND CONFUSION – Security chief reveals fatal flaws in Charlie Kirk assassination. Continue reading …

FOUNDERS REJECTED – School district admits 'mistake' after adding 'does not endorse' disclaimer to Constitution pamphlet. Continue reading …

TROPHIES & TWANG – Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley lead winners at latest country music awards ceremony. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TRIP – Father dies in accidental shooting on hunting trip, daughter says family is ‘heartbroken.' Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

FORCE UNLEASHED – Appeals court blocks order limiting immigration agents' use of force in Chicago. Continue reading …

RED DIVIDE – House votes to repeal controversial Arctic Frost provision from government shutdown bill. Continue reading …

FACE TO FACE – Trump announces Oval Office meeting with NYC’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. Continue reading …

TRUMP TIES – Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda goes full MAGA at red, white and blue NASCAR event in Japan. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘LAWLESSNESS’ – Conservative journalist describes safety fears after violent clash at Dearborn protest. Continue reading …

VATICAN VERDICT – Pope Leo says countries have right to control their borders, advocates for humane treatment of migrants. Continue reading …

DEI'S FINAL DAYS – State Department proposing cutting research ties with dozens of universities over DEI hiring practices. Continue reading …

JUST BEING HONEST – Jon Stewart says he's 'not a believer' in God, but wishes 'I could get there'. Continue reading …

OPINION

NICOLE PARKER – I saw 'the two FBIs' up close. One protects America, the other protects itself. Continue reading …

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS – Congress just made our healthcare system worse — Here’s the fix. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

CONSUMER WARNING – Costco recalls popular ready-to-eat food items over plastic contamination concerns. Continue reading …

GONE ROGUE – Canadian lawyer advised ex-Olympian, alleged drug lord to kill witness to have case dismissed, DOJ says. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on gridiron glory and presidential pastimes. Take the quiz here …

SILENCE THE SPORT – Wealthy enclave becomes first to ban pickleball over noise concerns. Continue reading …

WILD RIDE – Travelers aboard a hot-air balloon encounter unexpected drama. See video …

WATCH

MARSHA BLACKBURN – It's time to break this deep state apart amid would-be Trump assassin probe. See video …

TODD BLANCHE – Dems who starred in propaganda military video should be held to account. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST as we examine what’s next after a federal court blocked Texas’ new congressional map. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.