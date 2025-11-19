2025 CMAs: Winners and losers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lainey Wilson won big Wednesday at the 59th annual CMA Awards.

The 2025 CMA Awards featured a star-studded roster with Kelsea Ballerini and LeAnn Rimes dazzling on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson took home the coveted entertainer of the year award, while Ella Langley walked away with three trophies.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

COUNTRY STARS LAINEY WILSON, LEANN RIMES AND KELSEA BALLERINI DAZZLE ON CMA AWARDS RED CARPET IN NASHVILLE

Entertainer of the year

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the year

"Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson

"Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney

"Cold Beer & Country Music," Zach Top

"F-1 Trillion," Post Malone

"I'm The Problem," Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Lainey Wilson

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Male vocalist of the year

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

WATCH: COLBIE CAILLAT COMMENDS VINCE GILL FOR HIS TALENT

Vocal group of the year

The Red Clay Strays

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New artist of the year

Zach Top

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the year

"you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green

"4x4xU," Lainey Wilson

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," Luke Combs

"Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney

"I Never Lie," Zach Top

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Song of the year

"you look like you love me," Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

"4x4xU," Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

"Am I Okay?," Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

"I Never Lie," Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

"Texas," Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

Musical event of the year

"Pour Me a Drink," Post Malone (featuring Blake Shelton )

Blake Shelton "Don't Mind If I Do," Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

"Hard Fought Hallelujah," Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

"You Had To Be There," Megan Moroney (featuring Kenny Chesney)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Music video of the year

"you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green

"Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood

"Somewhere Over Laredo," Lainey Wilson

"Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton

Musician of the year

Paul Franklin

Jenee Fleenor

Brent Mason

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.