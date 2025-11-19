Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards

2025 CMAs: Winners and losers

Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson were among the big winners at Wednesday's ceremony

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Lainey Wilson won big Wednesday at the 59th annual CMA Awards.

The 2025 CMA Awards featured a star-studded roster with Kelsea Ballerini and LeAnn Rimes dazzling on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson took home the coveted entertainer of the year award, while Ella Langley walked away with three trophies.

Here's the complete list of winners from the 59th Annual CMA Awards.

Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Ella Langley split.

Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Ella Langley were the night's big winners. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

COUNTRY STARS LAINEY WILSON, LEANN RIMES AND KELSEA BALLERINI DAZZLE ON CMA AWARDS RED CARPET IN NASHVILLE

Entertainer of the year

Album of the year

Lainey Wilson in a black top with pink floral designs accepting her award at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Wilson won big at the 2025 CMA Awards. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

  • "Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson
  • "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
  • "Cold Beer & Country Music," Zach Top
  • "F-1 Trillion," Post Malone
  • "I'm The Problem," Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Male vocalist of the year

Cody Johnson accepting his award at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Cody Johnson won male vocalist of the year. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Zach Top
  • Morgan Wallen

WATCH: COLBIE CAILLAT COMMENDS VINCE GILL FOR HIS TALENT

Vocal group of the year

  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • Rascal Flatts

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks and Dunn accepting their award at the CMA Awards.

Brooks & Dunn won another award for vocal duo of the year. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

New artist of the year

Zach Top accepting his 2025 CMA Award.

Zach Top won best new artist at the 2025 CMA Awards. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

  • Zach Top
  • Ella Langley
  • Shaboozey
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Stephen Wilson Jr.
Single of the year

  • "you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
  • "4x4xU," Lainey Wilson
  • "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," Luke Combs
  • "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
  • "I Never Lie," Zach Top

Song of the year

Ella Langley and Riley Green accepting their award.

Langley won song of the year. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • "you look like you love me," Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
  • "4x4xU," Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
  • "Am I Okay?," Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
  • "I Never Lie," Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
  • "Texas," Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

Musical event of the year

  • "Pour Me a Drink," Post Malone (featuring Blake Shelton)
  • "Don't Mind If I Do," Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
  • "Hard Fought Hallelujah," Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
  • "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
  • "You Had To Be There," Megan Moroney (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music video of the year

Ella Langley and Riley Green accepting their award at the CMA Awards.

Langley and Green also won music video of the year and single of the year. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

  • "you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
  • "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
  • "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
  • "Somewhere Over Laredo," Lainey Wilson
  • "Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton

Musician of the year

  • Paul Franklin
  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Brent Mason
  • Rob McNelley
  • Derek Wells

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

