2025 CMAs: Winners and losers

Lainey Wilson won big Wednesday at the 59th annual CMA Awards.
The 2025 CMA Awards featured a star-studded roster with Kelsea Ballerini and LeAnn Rimes dazzling on the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson took home the coveted entertainer of the year award, while Ella Langley walked away with three trophies.
Here's the complete list of winners from the 59th Annual CMA Awards.
COUNTRY STARS LAINEY WILSON, LEANN RIMES AND KELSEA BALLERINI DAZZLE ON CMA AWARDS RED CARPET IN NASHVILLE
Entertainer of the year
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the year
- "Whirlwind," Lainey Wilson
- "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
- "Cold Beer & Country Music," Zach Top
- "F-1 Trillion," Post Malone
- "I'm The Problem," Morgan Wallen
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Lainey Wilson
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
Male vocalist of the year
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Morgan Wallen
WATCH: COLBIE CAILLAT COMMENDS VINCE GILL FOR HIS TALENT
Vocal group of the year
- The Red Clay Strays
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
Vocal duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
New artist of the year
- Zach Top
- Ella Langley
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
Single of the year
- "you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
- "4x4xU," Lainey Wilson
- "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," Luke Combs
- "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
- "I Never Lie," Zach Top
LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Song of the year
- "you look like you love me," Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
- "4x4xU," Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
- "Am I Okay?," Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
- "I Never Lie," Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
- "Texas," Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
Musical event of the year
- "Pour Me a Drink," Post Malone (featuring Blake Shelton)
- "Don't Mind If I Do," Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
- "Hard Fought Hallelujah," Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
- "You Had To Be There," Megan Moroney (featuring Kenny Chesney)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
Music video of the year
- "you look like you love me," Ella Langley and Riley Green
- "Am I Okay?," Megan Moroney
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
- "Somewhere Over Laredo," Lainey Wilson
- "Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton
Musician of the year
- Paul Franklin
- Jenee Fleenor
- Brent Mason
- Rob McNelley
- Derek Wells
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.