Jon Stewart says he's 'not a believer' in God, but wishes 'I could get there'

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart admitted that while he struggles to believe in religion — citing the "specificity" of Scripture and other factors that contribute to his doubt — he wishes he could "get there" someday.

During an "After the Cut" special edition of "The Daily Show" posted to YouTube on Sunday, an audience member asked Stewart whether faith had played a role in his life.

Stewart, who was born into the Jewish faith, quickly responded, "No," before diving into the intricacies behind his relationship with religion.

"I wish. I wish I could get there, I can't," he continued. "And Stephen [Colbert], by the way, is a faithful Catholic, but I've never been, like, a belief guy. I've always been this guy: 'But if he's all powerful, why do children die?'"

"Like I'm that guy. It's very f---ing annoying," he added.

The late-night host noted that while he's not necessarily against religion, he's just not a believer himself.

"Religion has given the world a tremendous amount of comfort in a world torn apart by… religion, mostly. But the important thing, I just, I'm not a believer," Stewart said. "I think that's my biggest problem is, it's like, I know that there's probably a gap between, like, we are here by divine intervention, or we're just like bathroom mold that got luckier than other bathroom mold. Like, I'm sure there's probably a middle ground there."

After sharing his thoughts, Stewart asked whether the audience member had been born into her faith or had embraced it later.

The woman told Stewart that while she was born into the Jewish faith, it was something that she had to come around to in order to know that she was a true believer.

"That's awesome," Stewart responded. "I wish I could f---ing get… you know what it is for me, I think? It's the specificity that f---s me up."

"Because, if you were to say to me, 'There's a spirit in the universe, and it carries a thing,' but it's more like, ‘And he was 33 years old and a carpenter,’ and I'm like, all right," he jokingly continued.