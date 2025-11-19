Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Appeals court blocks order limiting immigration agents' use of force in Chicago

The court also warned against 'overreading' its stay

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A federal appeals court has blocked a lower-court ruling that sought to limit how immigration agents can use force during Chicago-area enforcement operations, calling the judge’s order "overbroad" and "too prescriptive."

The Seventh Circuit panel cautioned against "overreading" its stay, noting that a fast-track appeal could result in a "more tailored and appropriate" order.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis issued a preliminary injunction after media organizations and demonstrators accused federal officers of using excessive force during an immigration operation that has resulted in more than 3,000 arrests since September across Chicago and nearby communities.

Justice Department lawyers argued that the order restricted law enforcement’s ability to carry out its duties and could "subvert" the constitutional structure.

Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a protester

Federal immigration enforcement agents detain a protester in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago on Oct. 23, 2025. (AP)

The panel said the order was "too prescriptive" because it specified riot control weapons and other devices in a way that "resembles a federal regulation."

Ellis’ order barred agents from using physical force and chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper balls unless necessary or to prevent "an immediate threat." The judge said the use of those tools violated the constitutional rights of journalists and protesters.

Witnesses told the court they were tear-gassed, shot with pepper balls while praying, and had guns pointed at them.

federal agents in camouflage uniforms clash with Broadview anti-ICE protestors

Tear gas fills the air after it was used by federal law enforcement agents who were confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on October 4, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ellis found that Trump administration witnesses were "simply not credible," including Gregory Bovino, a Border Patrol commander who led the Chicago area operation before moving on to North Carolina.

Bovino has defended the agents’ use of force and oversaw about 230 officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the region beginning in September. Federal border agents are expected to next be deployed to New Orleans.

Gregory Bovino

U.S. Border Patrol Commander at Large Gregory Bovino, right, looks on as a detainee sits by a car, Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photos)

The immigration operation has drawn multiple lawsuits, including claims of inhumane conditions at a federal immigration facility — allegations that prompted a federal judge and attorneys to visit the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center outside Chicago last week.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called the stay "a win for the rule of law and for the safety of every law enforcement officer."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

