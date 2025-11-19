Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Trump says he will meet NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani this week

Mamdani prepares to lead nation's largest city with progressive agenda

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC Video

Trump says Mamdani would like to meet with him in DC

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the possible meeting between President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. 

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House later this week.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21," Trump wrote on Truth Social Wednesday evening. "Further details to follow," he added.

THE SOCIALIST EXPERIMENT COMES TO NYC: MAMDANI’S VISION FOR A MORE AFFORDABLE CITY

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani placed affordability at the center of his campaign to run America's largest city.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The meeting would mark the first encounter between Trump and Mamdani since the Democratic socialist’s victory in New York's mayoral race earlier this month. Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens known for his progressive platform, is set to take office in January amid heightened anticipation from both political and business leaders.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani proposed measures such as free bus service, city-owned grocery stores, and rent freezes.

MAMDANI SAYS HE WILL MEET JAMIE DIMON, OTHER FINANCIAL TITANS IN NYC

Zohran Mamdani speaking into a microphone.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks to members of the media at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some of his more ambitious ideas have rattled Wall Street, drawing some of his fiercest critics. The clash underscores a widening divide between progressive visions for the city and the financial sector that has long powered it.

Earlier this month, Mamdani said he was prepared to meet with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other finance titans as Wall Street braces for a new era of progressive leadership at City Hall.

Dimon had previously said he would support Mamdani if he won the seat. 

Bill Ackman speaks during a conference.

Billionarie investor Bill Ackman said he would work with Mamdani on issues related to New York. (Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Following the victory, billionaire Bill Ackman wrote on X that if he could help, Mamdani should "just let me know what I can do." 

The Pershing Square chief had earlier pledged to finance an alternative candidate to Mamdani, should one emerge. He also warned that Mamdani’s financial plan would "destroy jobs and cause businesses and wealthy taxpayers" to leave New York.

Whether Mamdani’s outreach to Trump and Wall Street will ease tensions or deepen divisions remains to be seen, but few doubt that his arrival at City Hall marks the beginning of a new political chapter for New York.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and geopolitics for Fox News Digital.

