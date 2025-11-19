Charlie Kirk’s security chief says police promise to cover rooftops failed before assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two months after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University, his security director said the tragedy exposed preventable flaws in how the event was coordinated and secured.

Brian Harpole, a veteran law-enforcement officer and founder of Integrity Security Solutions, told "The Shawn Ryan Show" that his team repeatedly raised concerns about rooftop exposure, drone restrictions and staffing gaps in the days before the Sept. 10 event.

"We were told the roof was covered," Harpole said. "The chief said, ‘I got you covered.’ I took him at his word."

"We can’t break the law to do what needs to be done, so we relied on the police and no one was up there."

Harpole said he had asked for additional security based on previous high-risk events. He recalled a Turning Point USA appearance in San Francisco where protesters breached barriers and his team had to fight its way out with little law-enforcement help.

"We’ve seen it before," he said. "In San Francisco we had a street takeover, people climbing fences, our exit routes compromised. We knew how fast things can go bad."

Those experiences, he said, shaped his requests for extra officers and aerial support in Utah.

"We told them this one was open-air, surrounded by elevated ground — we needed more eyes, more coverage. But we were told it would be handled."

Harpole said Integrity brought 12 contractors, nearly double its usual staffing, but jurisdictional limits confined them to about 30 meters around the stage.

"Our responsibility stopped at the bubble," he said. "We can’t make arrests or block student buildings — that’s law enforcement's job."

He said the Orem Police Department, which operates a drone and SWAT unit, was never asked to assist, despite a mutual-aid agreement.

"They told us later they were never asked to come," Harpole said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Orem Police Department for comment.

Harpole said he specifically flagged student stairways leading to rooftops that offered a clear line of sight to the stage.

"Three meters to the right or 10 to the left and there is no shot — that’s how precise the angle was," he said.

He said his team prepared to deploy drones for overwatch but was denied authorization under FAA and campus restrictions.

"This is Utah, not Iraq," Harpole said. "We couldn’t put snipers on roofs or launch drones. We did what we could within the rules."

Harpole said Integrity coordinated with UVU for nearly two weeks and relied on campus police for rooftops and overwatch due to jurisdictional limits. He said promised coverage wasn’t in place.

"This was a textbook example of what happens when lines of authority aren’t clear," he said. "We couldn’t act outside our jurisdiction, and the people who could didn’t."

He added that Integrity’s 12-member detail "built concentric zones, double presidential-style barricades, and used vehicles as hard barriers behind the stage," but those measures couldn’t compensate for gaps in police coverage.

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed that its State Bureau of Investigation is leading the criminal inquiry alongside the Utah County Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors have charged Tyler James Robinson, 22, with capital murder in connection with the shooting and intend to seek the death penalty.

UVU officials have said an internal review of the shooting and security procedures is ongoing.

"The comprehensive and independent third-party analysis will be made public once complete and will provide valuable insights into improving safety and security on college campuses," the university said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital by a firm representing UVU. "UVU is committed to integrating these findings into its safety protocols to benefit UVU and the broader Utah higher education community and campus events."

The university also emphasized the role of its police officers and new safety investments.

"University police officers play a vital role in maintaining a safe, secure and welcoming environment by enforcing local, state and federal laws while upholding the university’s values of respect, integrity and inclusion," the statement continued. "Officers protect students, employees, visitors and property, and take a proactive approach to crime prevention, education and community engagement."

UVU said it is currently hiring eight additional police officers and two new security managers to strengthen oversight and support for campus events.

Harpole said his decision to speak publicly was about ensuring lessons are learned from what happened at Utah Valley.

"Just show the facts," he said. "If mistakes were made, fix them so it never happens again."

UVU officials said their ongoing third-party review will guide new safety policies and staffing expansions aimed at strengthening campus event security across Utah’s higher-education system.

Fox News Digital reached out to Turning Point USA and Integrity Security Solutions for comment.

