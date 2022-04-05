Colorado enshrines 'fundamental right' to abortion; Biden cheerleader Rubin 'deeply' worried for Dems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ABORTION BILL - Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill creating a "fundamental right" to abortion, contraception and other forms of "reproductive health-care rights," while explicitly denying any right to a fetus. Continue reading …

NAZI-SOVIET PACT 2.0 – Sino-Russia pact signals that we are at a major negative inflection point in international relations that is a long time in coming. Continue reading …

KANSAS WINS! - Kansas defeated North Carolina on Monday night to win the men’s college basketball national championship in an epic thriller, 72-69. Continue reading …



THREATS REVEALED - A missing Indiana mom said her ex-husband threatened her with missing women videos and implied he'd do the same to her. Continue reading …

REVOLVING DOOR – Kamala Harris’ deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs, is leaving the Biden administration. Continue reading …

'KEEP THIS LOW-KEY' - Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain asked Hunter Biden in September 2012 for help in raising $20,000 for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation. Continue reading …

RUBIN WARNING - Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin issued a grim warning to Dems on their midterm prospects, before calling on Biden to save the party. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host discussed the ways NATO countries can support Ukraine without putting American troops on the ground. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Liberals today think that Americans, especially White Americans, are pretty much the worst thing out there, the Fox News host said Monday. Continue reading …

HUNTER’S LIVING ARRANGEMENTS - GOP lawmakers blasted Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail after it was revealed the detail was paying $30,000 per month in rent. Continue reading …

'NAZI PIG' - Liberal media outlets took to the airwaves to criticize Florida’s Parental Rights Law, slamming conservatives and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Continue reading …



JOY’S READ - MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared Senate Republicans to past segregationist Dixiecrats for their opposition to nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Continue reading …

TEA LEAVES – ‘Meet The Press’ host Chuck Todd holds firm in belief that Trump won’t run in 2024 because ‘it’s work.’ Continue reading …

INFLUENCE PEDDLING – Fox News analyst Brit Hume says it’s pretty obvious Hunter Biden used whatever influence peddling he could with his father’s name. Continue reading …

STELTER’S FRETTIN’ - CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter appeared nervous about Elon Musk becoming Twitter's largest shareholder. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ - Seattle’s crime surge spreads statewide thanks to Democrats’ progressive policies. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Elon Musk’s 10% stake in Twitter matters. The social media platform sets the tone for all news coverage, for all information. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - The Washington Post and The New York Times have vouched for many of Hunter Biden’s emails and cite the prompted allegations of a cover-up. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR - The press became the Praetorian Guard for the future president, protecting him at every turn. They termed the Hunter Biden report "Russian disinformation." Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT - Ukraine stopped Russia from encircling Kyiv. With both sides regrouping, Zelenskyy, Biden and Putin all face big choices. Continue reading …

STEPPING UP - Olena Sadovska, 18, climbed her way to $12,500 in support for Ukraine after she walked a stair climber for 24 hours at her local gym. Continue reading …

LEGITIMIZING IRAN? - The Biden administration’s attempt to thrash out a new Iran nuclear deal threatens to provide "legitimacy" to Iran’s nuclear activity. Continue reading …

'EMBODIES OUR BELIEF SYSTEM' - Camila Alves McConaughey has been raising her family in Texas – a long way from Hollywood – because they prefer it that way. Continue reading …

TWITTER TAKEOVER? - Elon Musk may own 9.2% of Twitter, but there’s no indication he may stop there and he may eventually buy the company. Continue reading …

WILL HE OR WON’T HE? - Tiger Woods may be playing at the Masters; here are his classic Augusta golf feats in previous years. Continue reading …

"Somehow the (mainstream) media still hasn’t figured out (when you question their plans or hold them accountable). Seems like years of being on the wrong side of history hasn’t taught them anything."

- JESSE WATTERS

