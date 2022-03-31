Hunter Biden's laptop and emails are real but what legacy media does next is anyone's guess

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s real.

The 2020 election is a distant memory and only now are the news media beginning to talk about the Hunter Biden laptop.

The Washington Post may finally be trying to answer that question. The Post released a big report last week on Hunter Biden’s ties to China and "the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service."

According to the paper, CEFC China, "the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle."

About a year and a quarter after The New York Post reporting, finally liberal legacy outlets are getting involved.

Just two weeks ago, The New York Times admitted the laptop is legitimate. Forget that the paper waited 17 months before burying the humiliating admission. They still did it.

Because it’s real.

So, if Hunter Biden’s laptop’s real, what else is? Are the allegations of corruption involving the president and his black sheep son real? Is Joe Biden really the "Big Guy" getting 10 percent from our enemies in China?

The original story didn’t cause a massive investigation of corruption allegations against the Biden family. It created a CYA Olympics featuring the stars of the news media, Big Tech and the Deep State competing for who could deny the story more.

They didn’t want us to know. They didn’t even let us ask the questions. NBC waited 261 days to file another report on the laptop scandal. ABC and CBS have waited even longer.

Back in October 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter were linked to possible corruption in both Ukraine and China, two nations that figure prominently in the news now. Only the man many think is the "Big Guy" is everybody’s Big Guy — the president of the United States. Is he compromised by his son’s deals in either nation?

Ukraine. Boy, that sounds familiar. We are poised with a possible nuclear confrontation with Russia in Ukraine. It sure would be nice to know if the Bidens had some corrupt relationships that might influence their willingness to send Americans into war.

The initial Oct. 14, 2020, Post article was headlined, "Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad." The corruption allegations could have demolished the Biden campaign at the last minute. Now, they have nuclear implications.

Except there was no media follow-up to the New York Post report. And even now, many in the press are either ignoring the story or explaining why they didn’t cover it in the first place.

So what do we know for sure? We know Big Tech manipulated a presidential election. They admitted it. Hell, they were proud of the fact.

Facebook and Twitter embraced their status as media superpowers and suppressed the exclusive story in record time. Facebook Director of Communications Andy Stone declared, "we are reducing its distribution on our platform."

Hardly shocking since Stone’s previous work included three separate stints with Democrats including the House Majority PAC and press secretary for Democratic California Sen. Barbara Boxer. Except it was shocking to the very people Facebook pays to determine such things — fact checkers.

The International Fact-Checking Network’s Associate Director Cristina Tardáguila slammed both social media giants: "Less than a month from Election Day, both companies finally became arbiters of the truth on the internet. Naive are those who believe this isn’t dangerous."

Twitter went on a banning binge, locking down the New York Post’s account and silencing those who shared the story — even the personal account of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Twitter froze the New York Post out of its account until Oct. 30, just three days before the election.

Months later, Big Tech banned the president of the United States. They don’t ban dictators, propaganda outlets and sometimes even terrorist organizations. But they banned our president.

And Big Tech is already interfering in the next election. Tech autocrats pick and choose what topics get discussed and what elected officials or governments can appear on their platforms.

Former President Donald Trump appears likely to run again. And you can bet they will do it to him again. Can any nation where Big Tech holds sway ever have a free election?

They were hardly alone in interfering last time. They had the press to help them.

Taxpayer-funded NPR's "Public Editor" shared a quote from Terence Samuel, NPR's Managing Editor for News, declaring from on high: "We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories." Vice called the story "conspiracy candy." NBC White House correspondent Hallie Jackson skewered the piece as "a questionably sourced story, to say the least."

Journalists practically begged readers and viewers to ignore the news. The Times repeatedly called out the "unsubstantiated New York Post article about Hunter Biden." (Although it later dropped that key word back in September.)

The press became the Praetorian Guard for the future president, protecting him at every turn. They termed the report "Russian disinformation." Blaming Russia for everything Trump was a virtual religion during his presidency.

The Deep State gave the whole corrupt mess an air of legitimacy. "More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,’" reported Politico. CNN's National Security Analyst James Clapper, described the investigation as "a classic, textbook, Soviet, Russian tradecraft at work."

That strategy worked.

Biden sits in the White House, stumbling and bumbling through a presidency that has crushed American energy independence, spiked inflation and abandoned Americans in multiple war zones.

But the Deep State won’t apologize. The New York Post reached out to all of those who signed the letter and most didn’t even bother to respond.

Because it worked.

Polling indicates that full knowledge of his son’s scandal could have flipped six battleground states to Trump, according to The Polling Company’s survey of 1,750 Biden voters.

That would have meant Trump won in a walk. We’d be in year two of his second term.

But his enemies, our enemies and the enemies of fair elections, they all triumphed. They buried news and tried to bury the Constitution along with it.

Big Tech and Big Journalism and the Deep State the press pretends doesn’t exist, they all undermined a presidential election. None of them were fired. None of them prosecuted. As far as I can tell, none of them even apologized.

Instead, they laughed at the rubes who thought Americans had a free press or fair elections.

Unless the legacy media push hard on the story, it will all blow over … until next time. And you can bet there will be a next time.

