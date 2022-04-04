NBC's Chuck Todd: 'I don't buy' that Trump will run in 2024

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that former President Trump will not seek another run for the White House.

During a panel discussion on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher asserted that Trump "will be the nominee" for the GOP ticket if he chooses to run in 2024. But Todd was quick to express his skepticism.

"I don't buy that he runs, but…" Todd said.

"Why wouldn't he run?" Belcher asked.

"It's work," Todd quipped.

"Generate money, publicity, that's what he's for," Belcher doubled down.

"It's work," Todd reiterated, to which Belcher conceded was a "fair" point.

The "Meet the Press" moderator then cited recent NBC News polling, which he insisted shows "there's not buyer's remorse," saying "People are not happy with Biden, but then they don't say ‘Gimme Trump.’"

Cook Political Report editor-in-chief Amy Walter said the "fundamental challenge" for Democrats is that "people voted against Donald Trump more than they voted for Biden," something she stressed has been a "problem for Democrats all along."

"They've been the party of who we aren't, not the party of who we are," Walter added.

Chuck Todd isn't the only media figure who expressed doubt about Trump's future White House ambitions.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl appeared on "Special Report" last fall and told Fox News' Bret Baier that he predicts Trump will ultimately not pull the 2024 lever.

"I think he's gonna keep us guessing for a long, long time… I actually would first say that most people close to Trump, as you well know, Bret, say he's going to run. Some say it’s a 100 percent certainty. I actually think that he probably doesn’t run, but it’s a close call. A very close call," Karl said.