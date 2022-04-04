MSNBC's Joy Reid: Republicans against Jackson on the 'Dixiecrat side of history'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared Senate Republicans to past segregationist Dixiecrats for their opposition to Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On Monday, the Senate voted 53-47 to move forward with a confirmation vote on Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Prior to the vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee was deadlocked 11-11 with no Republican member choosing to support President Biden’s nominee.

Throughout Jackson’s Senate hearings, several Republican senators accused Jackson of being soft on crime for offering lenient sentences in several child pornography cases as a trial judge.

Reid, and her guest failed New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, suggested the major factor of Republican opposition to Jackson was because they are the new Dixiecrats.

"It definitely felt for me like watching the Dixiecrats vs. the northern Democrats in the 1960s on civil rights. It sounded like if you put yourself there, that’s how that sounded. Now, I feel like I know how that sounded," Reid said.

Dixiecrat refers to the short-lived States' Rights Democratic Party that split from Democrats in 1948 after President Harry Truman enforced the integration of the military. The party made up primarily of Southern Democrats was dissolved after the 1948 presidential election ended with Truman’s re-election.

Reid continued to compare Republicans to segregationists, suggesting that Senate Republicans will end up on the "Dixiecrat side of history."

"Do you think ultimately, the history books, do you think they’ll even care that they’ll come down on the Dixiecrat side of history here?" Reid asked.

"I won’t say that I know the answer to that question, Joy, but I will say this. I certainly hope so," Wiley responded.

Although Reid defended Jackson as a Black woman, she has on multiple occasions belittled and criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. In March, she referred to Thomas as a "creepy male nominee" based on sexual allegations against him in the 1990s. She has also referred to him as "Uncle Clarence," a reference to the "Uncle Tom" slur.