Biden cheerleader Jennifer Rubin says president's approval ratings 'deeply worrying' for Democrats in midterms

One of President Biden 's most devoted cheerleaders in the media sounded the alarm on Monday over Biden's low approval ratings, calling them "deeply worrying" for Democrats hoping to retain control Congress in the 2022 midterms .

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin issued a grim warning to Democrats on their midterm prospects in her column, before calling on Biden to step up and save the party from a devastating defeat in November.

"President Biden’s approval ratings remain a deeply worrying sign for congressional Democrats’ midterm prospects. Especially vulnerable are moderate Democrats in swing districts who took hard votes on the Build Back Better package only to see the bill fizzle in the Senate," Rubin wrote.

"If voters are mad at Biden, they will likely take out their anger on anyone with a 'D' after their name."

Rubin listed several things Biden should do from now until November to help his party avoid an impending bloodbath:

First, the liberal pundit encouraged Biden to take advantage of photo ops to "boost visibility."

"He can venture beyond the White House more than he has," she wrote. "It’s baffling that his administration announced last week its dramatic release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from the White House. Why not talk to energy workers in Texas or set up a podium somewhere in Pennsylvania?… A two- or three-day tour around the country focused on cutting fuel prices would boost visibility."

Rubin also encouraged Biden to "drop the Build Back Better proposal" and propose a more focussed bill aimed at fighting inflation by taxing "the uber-rich and cutting prescription drug prices."

"No more talk about child care, universal pre-K and the rest," Rubin said. "If Democrats can survive the midterms, they can come back for those items later."

With the Hunter Biden scandal heating up, Rubin said Biden should embrace anti-corruption measures to "demonstrate Democrats’ commitment to transparency."

"Biden seems so insistent on ‘rising above the fray’ that he is doing little to protect his fellow Democrats in the upcoming midterms," she wrote. "If he is still holding out for bipartisanship, he’s living in a different political universe."

Rubin's warning comes shortly after MSNBC’s "Meet the Press Daily,", host Chuck Todd expressed concern over Democrats’ dwindling chances of victory in November with a "Midterm meter" that placed the president’s party in the "shellacking" category, below bad, decent, and exceptional.

Shortly before, The New York Times published an op-ed in which columnist Thomas B. Edsall asserted that Democrats are making it too easy for Republicans to claim victory and slammed liberals for turning away from the working class while tolerating brazen crime.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.