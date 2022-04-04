Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

GOP lawmakers blast Hunter Biden Secret Service detail's $30k monthly rent for mansion

The Secret Service is often forced to rent properties near its protectees, but the high cost still left Republicans stunned

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Hunter Biden probe has DOJ in 'untenable' position, case for a special counsel is 'absolutely clear': Turley Video

Hunter Biden probe has DOJ in 'untenable' position, case for a special counsel is 'absolutely clear': Turley

Fox News contributor and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spoke to ‘America Reports’ about the role of media outlets in the Hunter Biden laptop story and the risk of a Delaware indictment with evidence from the laptop.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several Republican lawmakers blasted first son Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail after it was revealed it was shelling out $30,000 per month in rent for a mansion.

ABC News reported on Monday that the Secret Service detail protecting the president’s son has, for over a year, been shelling out the five-figure rent for the Malibu mansion near the $20,000 per month mansion where Biden has been residing. 

The Secret Service often rents properties near its protectees as part of security operations, so the arrangement isn't unprecedented, but the high cost required to protect Hunter Biden still left many Republicans stunned. 

FLASHBACK: BIDEN OFFICIALS PUSHED ANGLE THAT HUNTER LAPTOP WAS ‘RUSSIAN DISINFO’

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 20, 2020.

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 20, 2020. (Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

"Secret Service paying over $30K per month for Malibu mansion to protect Hunter Biden. The luxury rental property has ‘gorgeous ocean views,’ according to its listing," Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks of Indiana tweeted.

California Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and former House Oversight Committee chairman, quipped the "cost of protecting" Biden was now "being shared by Big Tech, the mainstream media" and, now, the American taxpayers.

Former Republican congressman Darrell Issa speaks during a news conference in El Cajon, California.

Former Republican congressman Darrell Issa speaks during a news conference in El Cajon, California. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

"Secret Service is reportedly paying $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu mansion to keep watch on Hunter Biden," Issa tweeted. "Looks like the cost of protecting Hunter is being shared by Big Tech, the mainstream media … and now the taxpayers as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The property was selected by the Secret Service for its location near the Malibu mansion Biden has been living in for over a year, according to ABC News. 

The revelation comes amid a probe into the president’s son’s taxes that continues to compound.

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics