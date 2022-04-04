It's 'hard to believe' Biden didn't know about Hunter's business dealings: Brit Hume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume analyzes the Biden family's business dealings on 'Special Report.'

BRIT HUME: Well, I think it's pretty clear … it's not just allegations of influence peddling. I mean, clearly, Hunter Biden was peddling whatever influence was available to him through his father. You know, they didn't hire Hunter Biden because of his noted skills in any particular area. This is the son. Whatever else he may be is a pretty dissolute character who's never really distinguished himself in any way and would be an unlikely person for a foreign government or foreign governments to hire to help them in Washington. He was hired, obviously, because his father was, at the time, vice president and for the president now to say that, "Well, he never knew anything about." He said this all along. He never knew anything about his son's business dealings or his brother's business dealings in the same arenas. It's a little hard to believe. After all, you know, Hunter Biden flew into China with the vice president on Air Force Two. What did they have the whole trip and the father never asked his son what he was doing over there? I mean, you know, it just doesn't hold together.