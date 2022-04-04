Sean Hannity: Biden, NATO need to prove they want Ukraine to defeat Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed the ways NATO countries can support Ukraine without putting American troops on the ground, and criticized Joe Biden for "rarely" making good decisions.

SEAN HANNITY: We're witnessing a truly evil war of aggression in our time. Thousands dead, millions displaced, entire towns wiped off the map, now rubble, all because of Putin's territorial ambitions. Now with that said, Ukraine can still win this war. They are fighting for every inch of their land and their people. They have shown incredible valor and courage, and a willingness to fight and die for their country. But they desperately need drones and javelins and stingers and anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense systems. And yeah, Joe, you shouldn't have vetoed those MiG fighter jets that Poland was offering.

And they need all of these vital weapons sooner rather than later, and Biden needs to stop dragging his feet, the same with NATO. And they all need to start proving to the world they actually want Ukraine to win this war. No more delays, no more red tape, no more weakness, we don't need a task force to try to figure out how to get energy to NATO countries and western European countries.

I'm not calling for American boots on the ground, nor should they be on the ground. But we can give the brave Ukrainian people the tools they need, as they have been doing so successfully up to this point, to drive Putin's forces out of this country. Unfortunately, Joe Biden rarely makes good decisions.