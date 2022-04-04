Kansas outlasts North Carolina in epic thriller to win men's college basketball national title

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas defeated North Carolina on Monday night to win the men’s college basketball national championship in an epic thriller 72-69.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love got a chance to tie the game with 4 seconds left after a Kansas turnover on an out-of-bounds play but was just a bit off.

The Jayhawks completed the biggest comeback in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history. The team was down by as many as 16 points before starting out on a huge run in the second half. Kansas got the North Carolina lead down to within five points in the first 6 minutes of the second half.

Remy Martin’s three-pointer with 10:23 remaining in the game gave Kansas their first lead since early in the first half.

David McCormack had 15 points in the win and was given the opportunity to put the Jayhawks ahead with only a few seconds left. He put Kansas up one point with a jumper with 1:21 to go and then put the team up three points with 22 seconds left. Those two key baskets helped Kansas win.

McCormack was 7-of-15 with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Wilson also had 15 points in the win. He added four rebounds and two assists to his stat line.

Ochai Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. He finished the game with 12 points and three rebounds.

Martin hit a bunch of key three-pointers in the second half. He finished with 14 points and three rebounds in the win. Christian Braun added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Kansas picked up its fourth national championship in school history. It’s their first title since 2008. Bill Self became the first Kansas coach to win multiple national titles.

The Tar Heels gave it their all and came out of the gates hot. North Carolina took a 40-25 lead into the locker room but only managed to score 29 points in the second half.

North Carolina shot only 31.5% and managed to out-rebound Kansas 55-35. Three North Carolina players had more than 10 rebounds – Armando Bacot, Brady Manek and R.J. Davis.

Bacot made history when he became the first player to record a double-double in each of the six games in a single tournament. He had the mark in the first half. He finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds but was injured within the final minute of the game and was not on the floor for the final moments.

Manek finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Davis added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Love had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Kansas was the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They defeated Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence, Miami (FL) and Villanova to get to the national final.

It’s the fifth straight time a No. 1 seed has won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.