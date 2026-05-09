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FEMA

Shocking video shows giant black plume of smoke rising from Tennessee plastic recycling facility fire

Henry County Sheriff's Office reportedly issued shelter-in-place order

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Tennessee residents react after large plastic factory fire Video

Tennessee residents react after large plastic factory fire

A large fire broke out Friday afternoon at a plastic factory in Henry, Tennessee. (Credit: WTVF)

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Dramatic new video showed a massive fire that broke out Friday at a plastic recycling company in Henry County, Tennessee, prompting a shelter-in-place order and a large emergency response.

Video showed a giant black plume of smoke rising from the Sigma Renew 360 facility, part of Sigma Plastics Group.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, as of Saturday afternoon. Crews remain at the scene battling remaining flames.

fire and black smoke

Emergency crews responded to the area amid air quality warnings. (WTVF)

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It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued the shelter-in-place order for people in the immediate area, especially those with respiratory issues, according to a report from local outlet WTVF.

A giant plume of black smoke was seen from the sky.

A giant plume of black smoke was seen from the sky. (WTVF)

Sigma Plastics Group did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Henry County is in the northwestern part of Tennessee, about two hours west of Nashville.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the large building.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the large building. (WTVF)

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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