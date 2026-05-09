Shocking video shows giant black plume of smoke rising from Tennessee plastic recycling facility fire

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Dramatic new video showed a massive fire that broke out Friday at a plastic recycling company in Henry County, Tennessee, prompting a shelter-in-place order and a large emergency response.

Video showed a giant black plume of smoke rising from the Sigma Renew 360 facility, part of Sigma Plastics Group.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, as of Saturday afternoon. Crews remain at the scene battling remaining flames.

OFFICIALS SAY 'NO SURVIVORS FOUND' AT TENNESSEE MANUFACTURING PLANT EXPLOSION SITE, AS ATF DEPLOYS ELITE TEAM

It is unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued the shelter-in-place order for people in the immediate area, especially those with respiratory issues, according to a report from local outlet WTVF.

Sigma Plastics Group did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Henry County is in the northwestern part of Tennessee, about two hours west of Nashville.

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This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.