Pennsylvania

Explosion at metal fabricating plant leaves at least 4 people injured in Pennsylvania

A hazardous materials team was called to the facility following the explosion

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Explosion at Pennsylvania metal fabricating plant leaves multiple people injured Video

Explosion at Pennsylvania metal fabricating plant leaves multiple people injured

An explosion at a metal fabricating plant in Pennsylvania resulted in multiple injuries, according to officials. (KDKA)

An explosion was reported at a metal fabricating plant on Thursday night in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

At least four people were transported to the hospital with injuries in connection with the incident at the Langeloth Metallurgical Company facility on Langeloth Road in Smith Township in Washington County, WTAE reported.

A hazardous materials team was called to the facility following the explosion.

Explosion at metal fabricating plant in Pennsylvania

An explosion was reported at a metal fabricating plant in Pennsylvania. (KDKA)

The incident was reported at about 6:15 p.m., according to the outlet.

"Apparently, they were transferring some kind of chemical from a tanker to a stationary tank, and something went wrong and something exploded," Smith Township Fire Chief Brandon Kriznik said, according to WTAE.

Explosion reported at metal fabricating plant

At least four people were transported to the hospital with injuries in connection with the incident at the Langeloth Metallurgical Company facility. (KDKA)

Washington County officials issued a shelter-in-place notice for the Langeloth neighborhood over concerns about a potential release of hydrogen peroxide into the air, although the notice has since been lifted.

Smoke at metal fabricating plant

The incident was reported at about 6:15 p.m. (Larry Thomas via Storyful)

The county has notified the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which local emergency management officials said is standard procedure in a chemical incident.

"Everything's good. There was nothing released that can harm anybody, and everybody can rest tonight knowing that everything's good here," Kriznik said.
