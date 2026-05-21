Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh's new defense, Luigi Mangione's decision, Tyler Robinson's fight

ALEX MURDAUGH:
HARD-BOILED DRAMA: Murdaugh ‘egg juror’ fights to crack open jury tampering investigation with records in court clerk scandal
STAKES RAISED: Murdaugh defense plans alternate suspect push as DNA questions loom over retrial
DEFENSE BLITZ: Murdaugh sues court clerk after murder conviction overturned over jury tampering accusations
SCALES TIPPED: Becky Hill’s 'disgraceful' comments and book ambitions unraveled Murdaugh's murder conviction: Docs
LUIGI MANGIONE:
BLIND SPOT: New York's 'wrong-headed' defendant-friendly laws helped toss Mangione evidence: retired cop
DECISION DAY: Mangione evidence ruling could determine what jurors see at his September murder trial
TYLER ROBINSON:
COURTROOM CLASH: Robinson's defense team fights to seal evidence and punish prosecutors in Charlie Kirk's assassination
SEALED LIPS: Robinson asks for more secret hearings after losing fight over cameras in court
NANCY GUTHRIE:
HACKER'S TOOLBOX: 'Wrench attack' theory ratchets up fears of organized criminals in Guthrie case
COLD CASES:
LONG OVERDUE: DNA cracks 40-year cold case mystery with arrest in library worker’s savage slaying: police
CAUGHT CHEWING: Cold case killer who chewed cops’ undercover DNA bait faces survivor, families in courtroom showdown
DECADES LATER: Teen vanished from home decades ago – now feds hope new image and shifting loyalties reveal truth
FAMILY TIES:
‘MOST SINISTER WAY’: Influencer mom, lawyer dad accused of dark-web murder plot against boy-band baby daddy
DYNASTY DRAMA: Mango clothing tycoon’s son arrested in death of billionaire whose brand stretches across US
DOUBLE LIFE EXPOSED: Oklahoma woman discovers husband was a Canadian man who faked his death 37 years earlier in a barn fire