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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Alex Murdaugh's new defense, Luigi Mangione's decision, Tyler Robinson's fight

TikTok influencer's alleged murder plot, Roberta Walls' cold case mystery, Mango clothing tycoon's slaying

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated
Alex Murdaugh appears in a South Carolina Courtroom

Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin during a jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

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ALEX MURDAUGH: 

HARD-BOILED DRAMA: Murdaugh ‘egg juror’ fights to crack open jury tampering investigation with records in court clerk scandal

STAKES RAISED: Murdaugh defense plans alternate suspect push as DNA questions loom over retrial

DEFENSE BLITZ: Murdaugh sues court clerk after murder conviction overturned over jury tampering accusations

SCALES TIPPED: Becky Hill’s 'disgraceful' comments and book ambitions unraveled Murdaugh's murder conviction: Docs

LUIGI MANGIONE: 

Luigi Mangione appears in court for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione, charged with the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, appears in State Supreme Court in Manhattan during an evidence suppression hearing in his case on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

BLIND SPOT: New York's 'wrong-headed' defendant-friendly laws helped toss Mangione evidence: retired cop

DECISION DAY: Mangione evidence ruling could determine what jurors see at his September murder trial

TYLER ROBINSON: 

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

COURTROOM CLASH: Robinson's defense team fights to seal evidence and punish prosecutors in Charlie Kirk's assassination

SEALED LIPS: Robinson asks for more secret hearings after losing fight over cameras in court

NANCY GUTHRIE:

Nancy Guthrie investigation continues, with a shot of Guthrie and an overhead her home

Authorities in Arizona are still searching for clues in the Nancy Guthrie case. The 84-year-old was last seen at his Tucson home on Jan. 31.  (Getty Images)

HACKER'S TOOLBOX: 'Wrench attack' theory ratchets up fears of organized criminals in Guthrie case

COLD CASES: 

Charles Berry and Roberta Walls

Charles Berry, 66, of Newington, Connecticut, was taken into custody Monday in connection with the 1986 rape and murder of Roberta Walls, the Newington Police Department said in a statement. (Newington Police Department)

LONG OVERDUE: DNA cracks 40-year cold case mystery with arrest in library worker’s savage slaying: police

CAUGHT CHEWING: Cold case killer who chewed cops’ undercover DNA bait faces survivor, families in courtroom showdown

DECADES LATER: Teen vanished from home decades ago – now feds hope new image and shifting loyalties reveal truth

FAMILY TIES: 

Booking photo of TikTok influencer Gabriela Gonzalez following her arrest in California on conspiracy and attempted murder charges

Gabriela Gonzalez faces attempted murder and conspiracy charges after prosecutors accused her of participating in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting Jack Avery. (LA County Sheriff's Office)

‘MOST SINISTER WAY’: Influencer mom, lawyer dad accused of dark-web murder plot against boy-band baby daddy

DYNASTY DRAMA: Mango clothing tycoon’s son arrested in death of billionaire whose brand stretches across US

DOUBLE LIFE EXPOSED: Oklahoma woman discovers husband was a Canadian man who faked his death 37 years earlier in a barn fire

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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