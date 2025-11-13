Oklahoma ammonia gas leak prompts hundreds of evacuations as at least 36 people hospitalized

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An ammonia gas leak in Oklahoma forced hundreds of people to evacuate, while at least 36 were hospitalized, officials said.

The gas release involving a tanker truck happened in Weatherford, a city of about 12,000 residents located around 70 miles west of Oklahoma City.

"About 10 p.m. last night, we had a tanker truck that developed a leak. It pulled into a hotel parking lot here in Weatherford. The leak got very significant, caused the evacuation of the hotel, multiple residences, and all of that," Mike Karlin, the emergency manager and director of public safety for the city of Weatherford, told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"We had 36 victims that were transported to the local hospital. Eleven of those 36 were then transferred on to metro-area hospitals in Oklahoma City," he added.

"Currently we are just trying to dissipate the remaining part of the anhydrous ammonia and hoping to get residents out of the shelter and back to their homes and businesses just as quickly as we can," Karlin also said.

At least 500 to 600 people were in a shelter as of Thursday morning, according to authorities.

"Air quality has reached safe levels and we are releasing the shelter in place order for the area," the Weatherford Police Department later said in a statement. "Residents can return home at this time. Residents are encouraged to air out their residences by opening doors and windows. If you were exposed to any chemicals remove your clothing and thoroughly wash your body with soap and water. If you are feeling ill, call 911 immediately.

Police said earlier in the day that, "Weatherford Public Schools has closed down all campuses today."

Weatherford Police Chief Angelo Orefice said at a press conference Thursday it remains unclear how the leak happened, but investigators suspect it might have occurred due to a mechanical failure on a valve or a faulty seal on the truck.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford also announced that all in-person classes were canceled Thursday as a result of the "anhydrous ammonia leak."

"First responders on scene have recommended that all students in SWOSU on-campus housing shelter in place due to the fumes," the university said.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer to help provide nitrogen for corn and wheat plants, according to The Associated Press. If a person touches it when it is in gas or liquid form, they could be burned.

Authorities said the air quality was being monitored and that the tanker truck was no longer spewing gas, but that a lack of wind was slowing efforts to dissipate it. A number of agencies were on hand to assist, including hazmat crews and an Oklahoma National Guard unit that supports first responders during emergencies.

Last week, an anhydrous ammonia leak caused by an explosion at a plant north of Yazoo City, Mississippi, prompted evacuations for nearby residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.