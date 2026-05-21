Teen suspect tied to 12 attacks in chaotic Austin shooting spree identified as illegal alien

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The 17-year-old suspect accused of launching a random shooting spree across Austin has been identified as an illegal immigrant, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo is one of three suspects who allegedly carried out 12 separate shootings across the city over the weekend, leaving three people injured and another victim in critical condition. The two other suspects, ages 15 and 16, have not been publicly identified due to their age.

During Mondragon-Fajardo’s court appearance Tuesday, prosecutors disclosed that an ICE detainer had been issued following his arrest Sunday, according to Fox 7 Austin.

"The ICE detainer does add an extra component to his process," Criminal Defense & Immigration Attorney Robert Jimenez said.

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The development comes after a retired Austin police officer blasted the city’s left-leaning leadership, accusing the city council of embracing policies that weakened law enforcement before the violent rampage, including the stripping of key tools used by police.

Last weekend’s violent crime spree targeted the city’s first responders, with gunfire striking two Austin Fire Department stations and three fire trucks. Authorities said additional incidents included gunfire damage to five vehicles and four homes, as well as the theft of a firearm and five cars.

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Mondragon-Fajardo was reportedly charged with six felonies, including two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, theft of firearms and evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors said Mondragon-Fajardo is being held without bond, arguing he poses a danger to the community and could face deportation if released, the outlet said.

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With the ICE detainer in place, immigration agents have requested that local law enforcement notify ICE before releasing the suspect and hold him for up to 48 business hours, allowing federal authorities to assume custody for potential deportation proceedings.

However, the detainer does not indicate that ICE can immediately take over the criminal case.

"That would only kick in once he is no longer authorized to be held by state custody," Jimenez said, according to Fox 7.

ICE could become involved later, either after a prison sentence or parole is completed, at which point Mondragon-Fajardo could face removal proceedings.

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Jimenez reportedly added that the immigration hold may also affect defense strategy, potentially shaping how attorneys approach any plea negotiations given the possible immigration consequences.

"You might be able to get a beneficial plea agreement, but that plea agreement might still result in severe negative immigration consequences," Jimenez said.

Mondragon-Fajardo also has an active warrant for allegedly previously stealing a firearm from a local store, where the 15-year-old suspect is accused of stealing another weapon on Saturday.

It is unclear whether Mondragon-Fajardo’s co-defendants are being processed through a separate juvenile justice system due to their ages.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.