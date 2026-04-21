Two injured after explosion rips through chemical plant, sparking hazmat response, shelter-in-place order

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Two employees were injured Tuesday morning after an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant triggered a large hazmat response and prompted a temporary shelter-in-place order for nearby workers.

Authorities said the industrial blast occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at the Coogee Chemical facility in Ottawa, a small city southwest of Chicago.

The incident reportedly involved a magnesium fire — an intense and highly dangerous blaze that cannot be extinguished with water — that stemmed from an apparent malfunction in oxygen sensor equipment, allowing oxygen levels to rise.

"Early findings suggest the explosion may have been the result of equipment failure during a process involving the transfer of magnesium into a storage container," the Ottawa fire department (OFD) said.

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"A malfunction in this system is believed to have allowed oxygen levels to increase, resulting in a reaction with the magnesium and causing the explosion."

Authorities said the two employees injured in the incident were quickly transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One worker was rescued from inside the facility by an initial response team, while the second was able to self-evacuate to a nearby building, the fire department said.

"An initial entry team from the first-due truck company located the first injured employee inside the structure and rapidly removed the individual to awaiting EMS personnel," OFD said.

The extent of the workers’ injuries remains unclear.

A secondary search later confirmed that all facility personnel had been accounted for.

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Crews also had to use specialized on-site industrial dry chemical agents to safely suppress the magnesium fire, as water can further intensify the reaction.

The fire department said the blaze was brought under control at approximately 8:14 a.m., roughly 15 minutes after it broke out.

As a safety precaution, the Ottawa Police Department and the Illinois Department of Transportation temporarily closed a nearby road, and individuals in the area were advised to shelter in place.

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All responding personnel underwent standard decontamination procedures on scene, while hazmat teams assisted with patient decontamination at the hospital.

The fire reportedly caused minimal damage to the facility, and plant operations have been suspended pending an investigation.

The Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Illinois OSHA) is assisting with the investigation.