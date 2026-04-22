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West Virginia

Workers killed and many treated after refinery chemical release as investigators probe cause

A chemical incident at a Kanawha County refinery left two people dead, dozens treated and emergency responders among the injured as officials worked to contain the situation.

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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A deadly chemical release tore through a West Virginia refinery Wednesday morning, killing two people and sending more than a dozen others scrambling for medical care as emergency crews rushed to contain the danger.

FOX Appalachia reported that Kanawha County officials said over a dozen people were treated or transported to hospitals following the incident at Catalyst Refiners in the Institute area.

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Officials talk about chemical incident in Kanawha County, West Virginia

A chemical incident in Kanawha County, West Virginia killed two people and injured over a dozen others on Wednesday. (WCHS)

Among them, one person remains in critical condition. Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said seven of those treated were EMS workers.

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The incident, reported around 9:30 a.m., initially triggered a one-mile shelter-in-place order that has since been reduced to the immediate area surrounding the facility, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
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