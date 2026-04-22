Workers killed and many treated after refinery chemical release as investigators probe cause

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A deadly chemical release tore through a West Virginia refinery Wednesday morning, killing two people and sending more than a dozen others scrambling for medical care as emergency crews rushed to contain the danger.

FOX Appalachia reported that Kanawha County officials said over a dozen people were treated or transported to hospitals following the incident at Catalyst Refiners in the Institute area.

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Among them, one person remains in critical condition. Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said seven of those treated were EMS workers.

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The incident, reported around 9:30 a.m., initially triggered a one-mile shelter-in-place order that has since been reduced to the immediate area surrounding the facility, which has since been lifted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.