Explosion at Mississippi chemical plant prompts evacuations amid ammonia leak

An explosion at a chemical plant near Yazoo City, Mississippi, on Wednesday caused an ammonia leak, according to officials.

No deaths or injuries have been reported at CF Industries' plant.

"The state of Mississippi is actively responding to the anhydrous ammonia leak at CF Industries’ plant north of Yazoo City," Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on X, adding that initial reports indicate the leak was due to an explosion.

The governor urged people near Renshaw Road and Generette Road to evacuate immediately and advised those in the surrounding area to shelter in place.

The American Red Cross opened a reception center in the city to support affected residents.

The state's Department of Transportation said lanes on U.S. Highway 49 were blocked in both directions.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality said "air monitoring operations are underway and will continue as long as necessary to ensure public safety."

"Thank you to all of Mississippi’s first responders and emergency managers for quickly responding to the leak," the governor said.

CF Industries manufactures ammonia, most often used as fertilizer, and its Yazoo City facility has a gross annual capacity of 570,000 tons of ammonia, according to the company.