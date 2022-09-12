Border sheriffs respond to Dem mayor, King Charles III addresses Parliament and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘WELCOME TO OUR WORLD’ - Border sheriffs slam Dem major after sanctuary city declares emergency over migrant buses. Continue reading …

‘WEIGHT OF HISTORY’ - King Charles III gives speech to UK Parliament and more live updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Continue reading …

UNRELENTING DAMAGE - Fentanyl crisis means President Biden must fix our southern border to save American lives, writes Sen. Marco Rubio. Continue reading …

ROYAL TREATMENT - Viral video of Prince William and Harry receives opposite reactions online. Continue reading …

STILL A TOP ISSUE - NBC's Yamiche Alcindor claims 'abortion comes up 90% of the time' with voters on the campaign trail. Continue reading …



POSITIVE VISION - GOP megadonor Peter Thiel hits Republicans for lacking certain message ahead of midterms. Continue reading …

INCREASING CONFIDENCE - Virginia AG aims to tackle voter fraud by creating 'Election Integrity Unit.' Continue reading …

PARENTS REVOLT - Biden’s Title IX rule gets record response from concerned parents. Continue reading …



DIVIDER-AND-CHIEF - Chris Christie slams President Biden for ‘personally’ attacking ‘74 million’ Trump supporters. Continue reading …

‘LEARNING TO DEAL’ WITH IT - WaPo reports Americans are ‘finally feeling better’ about living with inflation. Continue reading …

SECOND THOUGHTS? - MSNBC columnist: 'Not clear why' Carnegie Mellon condemned professor’s wish for Queen’s 'excruciating' death. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY - Queen Elizabeth II was a 'friend to the United States.' Continue reading …



MARK LEVIN - Fox News host warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended. Continue reading …



STEVE HILTON - Fox News host exposes the Democrats' 'hypocrisy': It's not just Joe Biden. Continue reading …

‘NOT AN ISOLATED INCIDENT’ - Colorado councilwoman says ‘political attack’ by social worker unleashed troves of other allegations. Continue reading …

HIGH COST - US national debt nears $31 trillion and counting. Continue reading …

SYMBOL OF STRENGTH - As bald eagle makes miraculous comeback in US, author reveals that humans 'redeemed ourselves.' Continue reading …

"She [Queen Elizabeth II] was a friend to the United States, to our leaders and to our people. For most of us we never met her, we just know what we saw, read and heard over the years, and we admired her resilience and the consistency and the grace."

- TREY GOWDY

