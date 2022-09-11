Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Preparations Underway as Charles Officially Proclaimed King

Trump says spending time with Queen Elizabeth II was an 'extraordinary' honor

Former President Trump said that spending time with Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most "extraordinary honors of my life" and called her "indispensable."

Trump made the statement in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published on Saturday.

The op-ed comes after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

"The times we spent with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are memories Melania and I will cherish for the rest of our lives," Trump said.

Read more.