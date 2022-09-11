Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Preparations Underway as Charles Officially Proclaimed King
King Charles III has officially been proclaimed as Britain's monarch and the Royal Family said Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on September 19.
incoming update…
Former President Trump said that spending time with Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most "extraordinary honors of my life" and called her "indispensable."
Trump made the statement in an op-ed for the Daily Mail published on Saturday.
The op-ed comes after Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.
"The times we spent with the Queen at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are memories Melania and I will cherish for the rest of our lives," Trump said.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday sparked posts on social media from verified accounts associating the late monarch with "colonialism" and suggesting she be blamed for various suffering and unrest across the world.
"Journalists are tasked with putting legacies into full context, so it is entirely appropriate to examine the queen and her role in the devastating impact of continued colonialism," Atlantic writer and former ESPN host Jemele Hill tweeted Thursday.
As reports of Queen Elizabeth’s deteriorating health were swirling, Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya took to Twitter to wish the 96-year-old monarch "excruciating" pain on her deathbed.
Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and their families were seen for the first time in public together after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday.
The siblings were joined by Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and son Peter Phillips and daughter Zara Tindal, Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.
The grieving family had attended a private church service that was held at Crathie Kirk in honor of the late monarch on Saturday morning.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced. She died at Balmoral Castle surrounded by members of the royal family.
King Charles III has been officially proclaimed as Britain's monarch.
Live Coverage begins here