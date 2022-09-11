NBC's Yamiche Alcindor claims 'abortion comes up 90% of the time' with voters on the campaign trail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor argued on Sunday’s "Meet the Press" that abortion is still a top issue for a vast majority of voters prior to the midterm elections.

She appeared on a panel with Republican strategist Matt Gorman who argued that abortion has not come up as a major issue for Republican voters leading up to November.

"I talk to Republicans every day who see these internal polls and it is not in the top four issues. Even look at your poll last month it was 8%. It was under climate change," Gorman said.

When pressed, he added, "I don’t know how the question was phrased. But I think with abortion and threats to democracy, we tend to connote it with ‘it’s a Democratic base angry at Trump’ or ‘it’s pro-choice angry at the decision.’ Not necessarily the case. That could be a single-issue voter on abortion who's so thankful - pro-life, or folks in the Republican base saying Biden is on the way to socialism."

Alcindor fiercely disagreed with the claim that abortion is not a factor in the election.

"I can say as someone who’s out on the campaign trail, even If you ask a voter about health care or the state of democracy, abortion comes up 90% of the time. To say it’s not an issue, I think, it’s just very interesting to hear because, just as someone who is reporting abortion is absolutely an issue along with inflation, along with the state of democracy," Alcindor said.

On Wednesday, she also claimed that "a number" of Republican women she spoke to are voting Democrat for the first time in their lives over abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

A recent poll showed Democrats favored in the generic congressional ballot at 47% compared to Republicans at 44%. When asked what the most important factor in the midterm elections was, voters chose the economy at 16% with abortion closely behind at 13%.

Former Democrat senator Claire McCaskill, who also appeared on the panel, disagreed with Gorman and suggested he would actually motivate voters by claiming abortion is not important.

"I hope Matt keeps saying that everywhere he goes, that abortion really isn’t an issue in this election. I think it is exactly what infuriates women when they hear that. You’re asking a poll, what’s the most important issue. You may not be comfortable saying abortion. If you say to a woman, we are now in your state, like they are in my state, forcing incest victims to give birth, when you are having doctors having to make life and death decisions over whether they go to prison or take care of their patient, that is motivating voters and it will in November," McCaskill said.