Chris Christie slams Biden for ‘personally’ attacking ‘74 million’ Trump supporters

During a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week", former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., warned that condemning tens of millions of Americans for supporting Trump is no way to win elections.

Seasoned Democrat political strategist Donna Brazile defended President Biden’s controversial "Battle for the Soul of the Nation" speech where he warned that "MAGA Republicans" are a threat to democracy. "I think the president is trying to alert the American people that we have a threat, and that threat is the extremism, and the MAGA movement is an extremist movement that embrace conspiracy theories that do not support or adhere to the rule of law," she said.

She juxtaposed the "threat" of "the MAGA movement" with "common sense" Republicans, suggesting Chris Christie is one himself. She reiterated that "President Biden did the right thing calling out these extremists."

Christie appeared to give a humorous warning that if Democrats wish to lose future elections, they should continue this tactic of demonizing tens of millions of Americans.

"I have three things on this. The first is, if the Democrats think that it’s a winning argument for them in the midterms to do what the president did during that speech, and attack, personally attack, the people who have supported Donald Trump, 74 million of them, who voted for him in 2020… as a politician, I say, great. Go get ’em. Go get ’em, Mr. President," he quipped.

He added further that Biden could lose the bipartisan appeal that might have elected him in 2020 if he continues to condemn a massive portion of the population.

"Because what people don’t like, Donna, in politics, and you know this, is people who govern against brand. He ran to be a uniter. He ran and said he was gonna bring the country back together. Then he stood on that stage with a blatantly red background, surrounded by Marines and attacked 74 million people," said Christie.

The host of the roundtable then inquired as to whether Christie, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, felt threatened by Biden’s rhetoric, asking, "You’re not a MAGA Republican, did you feel attacked?"

"I did. Because I voted for Donald Trump in 2020," Christie revealed. "So I think it was wrong of the president to do that."

He then condemned Democrats for helping "MAGA Republican" candidates win their primaries, suggesting that Democrats were hypocrites.

"In the end, we see a Republican Party that is evolving. I do. And what matters and what’s going to matter here and what the Democrats who are so concerned about the threat of democracy, the most cynical, horrible thing I’ve seen is the money they’re putting into Republican primaries to try to nominate Republicans who are election deniers," Christie said. "If that’s such a threat to democracy, why would you wanna make one of those people the final two for United States Senate?"