Trey Gowdy says Queen Elizabeth II was a 'friend to the United States'

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke about the life of Queen Elizabeth II after the reports of her death on Thursday on "Sunday Night in America."

TREY GOWDY: She was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in 1926. She died this week, 96 years later, as Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning monarch in British history. She was graceful and well-educated and wise and unflappable despite lifelong scrutiny. Most people cannot stand a camera being turned on them at a sporting event without acting out. She had constant attention for the entirety of her life, every movement analyzed, every facial expression dissected. Such is the life of royalty, yet the world felt connected to her.

Speaking of the world it changed a great deal during the course of her life and her 70-year reign. Think about what she experienced and lived through and bore eyewitness to over this near-century of life. Think about how much the world, of technology and medicine changed. And then celebrate some things that did not change like our relationship with Great Britain. She was a friend to the United States, to our leaders and to our people. For most of us we never met her, we just know what we saw, read and heard over the years, and we admired her resilience and the consistency and the grace. She was in a real sense, a bridge from one generation to the next from a world we read about to the one we find ourselves in.

