Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed.

"In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "

He then pivoted to other issues, suggesting that America has become increasingly unrecognizable, as cultural shifts have radically reshaped it from the top down.

"Did someone run for office saying they would destroy women’s sports, or you couldn’t define what a woman is?" he asked. "And I could go on and on and on. What happens between the elections, is as important as what happens on election day."

FBI OFFICIALS SLOW-WALKED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP INVESTIGATION UNTIL AFTER 2020 ELECTION: WHISTLEBLOWERS

He emphasized his point that much of what goes on in the most powerful American institutions happens without the American public giving their say.

"We have ceased to be a representative government, so much of what is going on now the ‘authorities’ as I will call them, they make the decisions." He followed by warning that institutions from major media networks to academia have become ideologically radical.

Levin used California as an example of a once promising region that powerful elites have ruined with experimental ideological agendas.

"Economically, look at California. What used to be the most prosperous, innovative, entrepreneur-friendly state in the country 20 years ago is now moving closer and closer to an economy akin to North Korea," he said.

ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST WARNS OF ‘DIRE’ ELECTRICITY CRISIS IN CALIFORNIA: ‘INCOMPETENCE PILED ON IDEOLOGY’

Levin backed up his comparison by noting Californians are facing rolling blackouts and other infrastructure-related problems, "they can’t put their lights on at night, they can’t drive their electric cars when they wanna drive their electric cars, they don’t have enough water, in other words they don’t have the basics."

The Fox News host reiterated his point about a class of powerful activists in government and powerful institutions who can impose their ideological agendas on the American public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have a relative handful of people deciding how we’re going to live based on their ideologies, based on their belief systems, their belief systems become reality for you, you have to live under these conditions, this is completely opposite of what this country was intended to be," he said.