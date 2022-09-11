Prince William ripped on social media, Prince Harry praised for treatment of Meghan Markle in viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was the reunion to end all reunions — the new Prince and Princess of Wales mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With the highly anticipated gathering of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with one another, as their tumultuous relationship still remains center-stage.

However, in viral video shared across multiple platforms, social media users erupted with criticism for the Prince of Wales, the next royal to inherit the crown, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, whilst praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

As the two couples prepare to depart the massive crowd outside of Windsor Castle gathering to pay their respects to the queen, Prince Harry can be seen ushering his wife to their shared car, attentively opening and closing the door for her, while the Prince and Princess of Wales separately enter the car.

Fans eviscerated the elder monarch, with one Twitter user simply writing, "Harry holds the car door open for his wife. Makes sure she's safe. Wills does not. Case closed."

Several users reflected on the incident, drawing comparisons between William and his father, King Charles III, with Harry and his mother, the late Diana.

One user wrote, "Harry is a gentleman. William however acts like his father." Another person added, "Harry is a true king and son of Diana. (sic) Look how he cares (sic) for his wife."

Another Twitter user went so far as to say, "One thing is for sure: he is not going to treat his wife like his father did her mother. That's what the British public don't get. He opened the door for his wife on his own accord, and his wife responded by saying thank you. That's mutual respect."

One TikTok user offered, "He didn’t want what happened to his mother to happen to Meghan. He is a good husband."

While the majority of users were critical of William, some users disagreed, with one writing, "Class act from William inviting his brother and SIL despite all the hurt caused and the lies."

Prior to the Queen's death, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in the country for several events, one of which featured Markle as a keynote speaker.