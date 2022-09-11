Steve Hilton exposes the Democrats' 'hypocrisy': It's not just Joe Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party's "hypocrisy" on "The Next Revolution."

STEVE HILTON: Biden said someone is a threat to democracy if they, "fail to condemn violence when it's used," which would include Joe Biden, who still hasn't condemned the political violence of summer 2020, or, in fact, a Las Vegas Democrat official's brutal murder of an investigative journalist earlier this week. Moving on.

BIDEN SAYS "MAGA REPUBLICANS" THREATEN DEMOCRACY AS HE AND DEMS CRANK UP ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Who else is a threat to democracy? According to Biden, "anyone who refuses to acknowledge an election has been won." Oh, so what? Like the person he was desperate to make his vice president, who still hasn't acknowledged that the 2018 Georgia governor election was won by her opponent and then the other people who are threats to democracy, according to Biden, are those, I guess we should call them semi-fascists who, "insist upon changing the way in which we count votes, that is a threat to democracy."

Yeah, a threat to democracy, insisting on changing the rules for elections like, I don't know, exploiting the pandemic to push mail-in voting, even though the 2005 Jimmy Carter James Baker commission warned, "that absentee ballots were the largest source of potential voter fraud" or like pushing the totally corrupt Banana Republic atrocity of ballot harvesting. Democrats have already done that in several states.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP SUPPORTERS NOT A THREAT TO COUNTRY AFTER SPEECH BLASTING "MAGA REPUBLICANS"

Well, how about disgraced former Attorney General Eric Holder's corrupt gerrymandering scheme, or in fact, the Democrats' flagship legislation, H.R. 1, The For the People Act later the Freedom to Vote Act, which is almost entirely about changing the rules to tilt elections forever in the Democrats' favor. It's amazing. They really have persuaded themselves that Trump is so bad. Anything you do to try and stop him, even if it's undemocratic, is protecting democracy.

