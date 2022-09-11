Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Steve Hilton exposes the Democrats' 'hypocrisy': It's not just Joe Biden

Steve Hilton claims Democrats have adopted the mindset of a totalitarian, one-party state

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Steve Hilton: These Democrats are a threat to democracy Video

Steve Hilton: These Democrats are a threat to democracy

Fox News host Steve Hilton points out members of the Democratic Party who are 'threats to democracy' according to President Biden's standards on 'The Next Revolution.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host slammed President Biden and members of the Democratic Party's "hypocrisy" on "The Next Revolution."

STEVE HILTON: Biden said someone is a threat to democracy if they, "fail to condemn violence when it's used," which would include Joe Biden, who still hasn't condemned the political violence of summer 2020, or, in fact, a Las Vegas Democrat official's brutal murder of an investigative journalist earlier this week. Moving on. 

BIDEN SAYS "MAGA REPUBLICANS" THREATEN DEMOCRACY AS HE AND DEMS CRANK UP ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

Who else is a threat to democracy? According to Biden, "anyone who refuses to acknowledge an election has been won." Oh, so what? Like the person he was desperate to make his vice president, who still hasn't acknowledged that the 2018 Georgia governor election was won by her opponent and then the other people who are threats to democracy, according to Biden, are those, I guess we should call them semi-fascists who, "insist upon changing the way in which we count votes, that is a threat to democracy." 

President Biden spoke on "the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation." 

President Biden spoke on "the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation."  ( Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Yeah, a threat to democracy, insisting on changing the rules for elections like, I don't know, exploiting the pandemic to push mail-in voting, even though the 2005 Jimmy Carter James Baker commission warned, "that absentee ballots were the largest source of potential voter fraud" or like pushing the totally corrupt Banana Republic atrocity of ballot harvesting. Democrats have already done that in several states.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP SUPPORTERS NOT A THREAT TO COUNTRY AFTER SPEECH BLASTING "MAGA REPUBLICANS"

Well, how about disgraced former Attorney General Eric Holder's corrupt gerrymandering scheme, or in fact, the Democrats' flagship legislation, H.R. 1, The For the People Act later the Freedom to Vote Act, which is almost entirely about changing the rules to tilt elections forever in the Democrats' favor. It's amazing. They really have persuaded themselves that Trump is so bad. Anything you do to try and stop him, even if it's undemocratic, is protecting democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Steve Hilton: This is the Dems' hypocrisy over election denial accusations Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.