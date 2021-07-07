Biden admin launching door-to-door effort to vaccinate Americans, causing backlash

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Biden admin launching 'door-to-door' push to vaccinate Americans, sparks major backlash

The Biden administration is launching a new "door-to-door" effort to vaccinate Americans after falling short of its Fourth of July goal of having 70 percent of the adult population with at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Amid the administration's ongoing concerns of a surge of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, President Biden pitched his plan to boost the vaccinated population during remarks he made on Tuesday.

"Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door-to-door- literally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also referred to the "door-to-door" effort while listing the five objectives of Biden's COVID response earlier in the day at Tuesday's briefing, citing "targeted community door-to-door outreach" to "get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring that they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is."

Critics were quick to slam the new initiative on social media, including several GOP lawmakers.

"How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?" Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, reacted to the president. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Virginia's Loudoun County school board takes Tanner Cross appeal to state Supreme Court

The school board of Virginia’s Loudoun County has appealed a lower-court injunction that forced the district to reinstate a gym teacher who was suspended after voicing his opposition to a transgender policy change during a public meeting on the issue in early June.

Byron Tanner Cross declared that he wouldn't "affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it's against my religion. It's lying to a child; it's abuse to a child – and it's sinning against our God."

He was speaking out against a district policy proposal that would require teachers and other school staff to address "gender-expansive or transgender students" with their preferred name, pronouns and gender.

On June 8, Judge James Plowman of Virginia’s 20th Judicial Circuit Court granted Cross’ request for a temporary restraining order, effectively reversing his suspension.

In Plowman’s order, he wrote that he based the move on Cross’ likelihood to prevail in his own appeal against the district and on Cross’ First Amendment right outweighing the district’s claim that his speech was "disruptive" to school operations.

Cross is being represented by attorneys from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Georgia golf pro 'happened upon a crime scene in progress' when he was shot in the head, police say

Georgia golf professional Gene Siller was shot in the head and killed on Saturday afternoon when he went to check out why a white pickup truck drove on the 10th hole's green at Pinetree Country Club.

Two other deceased males, Paul Pierson and an unidentified man, were later found in the truck, and the suspect is still on the run.

Now police say that neither the country club nor the golf pro were targeted in the shooting, and Siller tragically was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Detectives have learned that Mr. Siller happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck," Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a statement Tuesday. "It does not appear he was in any way targeted, but rather was killed because he witnessed an active crime taking place. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

