'Army' of Virginia parents unite against critical race theory 'insanity': 'Our protests won't stop'

Loudoun County parents are speaking out against critical race theory in their school district with one mother, Rachel Pisani, telling "Fox & Friends" Wednesday that they will not stop until they are heard.

RACHEL PISANI: The goal was really parents being able to speak and express their concern about CRT and the fact that our school board wants to indoctrinate our children. We do not want to co-parent with our government. We want to be able to instill beliefs and instill our faith in our children without hesitation...

The parent protests won't stop. I mean, we are an army of moms and parents that will not stop until we’re heard. So they can mute our mics, they can arrest us, they can kick us off of public property. We're not going to stop. They're passing laws saying July 1st, after this in the fall, they will fire any teacher that is not culturally in agreement with the school board and their tactics. This is insanity in America. This isn't freedom of speech. It's not freedom of religion. It's racism and it's cloaked in socialism.

