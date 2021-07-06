Chris Paul shines as Suns down Bucks in Game 1

Chris Paul starred for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night as the team picked up its first win in the NBA Finals since 1993, knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1, 118-105.

The veteran point guard had an outstanding performance in his first-ever NBA Finals game. He finished with 32 points, four rebounds and nine assists. He was 12-for-19 from the field overall and 4-for-7 from three-point range.

Six Phoenix players were in double figures in scoring, including Paul. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton also had terrific games to help with the win. Booker finished with 27 points, six assists and three steals. Ayton had 22 points and 19 rebounds.

One of the bigger factors in the Suns’ win came at the foul line. Phoenix’s only missed free-throw came in the fourth quarter. The Suns finished 25-for-26 at the line. Milwaukee was only 9-for-16.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks and started Game 1 after hyperextending his knee in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. He had 20 points and 17 rebounds in a phenomenal performance.

Paul was the first player with 30 points and eight assists in an NBA Finals debut since Michael Jordan did it for the Chicago Bulls in 1991, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s Phoenix’s first win in an NBA Finals game since June 18, 1993. The Suns beat the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 to stay alive in the series. Jordan had 41 points in the loss. Richard Dumas and Kevin Johnson had 25 points each for the Suns, while Charles Barkley added 11 points.

Additionally, the Suns only attempted 10 three-pointers in their last Finals win. Phoenix had more than 30 attempts by the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Game 2 is set for Thursday night in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET.