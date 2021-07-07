Expand / Collapse search
Fully vaccinated veteran hospitalized after being diagnosed with Delta variant

Biden says the White House is launching "COVID-19 surge response teams"

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
US Surgeon General discusses the dangers of the new coronavirus variant on 'Special Report.'

A 73-year-old veteran in Pennsylvania, who is fully vaccinated, is currently hospitalized after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 Delta variant, a report said. 

Joe Pucci started to exhibit symptoms last month and, as his condition worsened, visited the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, according to WPXI. 

He told the station that he did not believe he would survive. His family said that he has some underlying health issues, like diabetes. His daughter said doctors indicated that Pucci would not be alive if not for early treatment. Pucci also credits being vaccinated. 

ALABAMA CLOSES COVID VACCINE SITES AS STATE DEMAND PLATEAUS

"Get vaccinated and if you think you’re sick, don’t hesitate to go to the emergency room because they will help you like how they helped me," he told the station.

President Biden on Tuesday said the White House is launching "COVID-19 surge response teams" in an effort to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases amid the rising threat from the Delta variant.

"They’re going to help states," Biden said during a press event. The teams will "prevent, detect and respond" to the coronavirus cases in communities with low vaccination rates.

