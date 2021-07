Current path of Hurricane Elsa

As of 11 p.m., the center of Hurricane Elsa was located about 65 miles southwest of Tampa Bay, Florida.

The storm was moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It is expected to make landfall between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region

