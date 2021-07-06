Brit Hume: COVID 'as badly handled as any public policy issue I can remember'

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday evening to discuss the handling of the coronavirus pandemic among the elderly and the most vulnerable.

BRIT HUME: This was a disease that disproportionately affects the elderly. That was said at the beginning. And lots of things have changed. And what has come to be our basic knowledge about this disease, but not that. So we knew this from the start, that the elderly were uniquely vulnerable, most likely to get very sick, most likely to die.

…

But what we did was, in this case, is we didn't do a particularly good job of protecting them in many instances, the state of New York being a conspicuous example where, you know, elderly people were taken out of hospitals and sent into nursing homes while infected with a disease where they spread it to others and you know, the death toll from that was very high. So we've had a high death toll disproportionately among the elderly. And what we did to deal with that is instead of quarantining the elderly and making the most strenuous possible efforts to protect them, we quarantined the healthy as well, shut down the economy, shut down the schools, you know, and with incalculable damage to children, to their education, to their mental health and all the rest of it. And, of course, the toll from that in terms of, you know, mental health issues and failed education and all the rest of it, we won't know for some years, but we know it's serious. So this was about as badly handled as any is any public policy issue I can remember.

