Americans react to Biden's student loan handout, White House staffers stand to benefit, and more top headlines

OUT OF TOUCH MUCH? - Americans in large Dem-run city react to Biden's costly student loan handout. Continue reading …

ALL IN THE ADMIN - West Wing staffers stand to benefit from Biden's big college debt handout. Continue reading …

REVERSE ROBIN HOOD - Biden's student loan handout taxes the poor and throws gas on the inflation fire, Sen. Richard Burr writes. Continue reading …

CAUGHT IN THE CROSSHAIRS - How big city surging crime is striking fear in college kids, with some afraid to leave campus. Continue reading …



CELEBRITY WEDDING ‘I DOS’ - From Ben Affleck and JLo to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: A look at the lavish A-list unions of 2022. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

FOOTING THE BILL - White House can't say who's paying for Biden's pricey student loan handout as national debt balloons. Continue reading …

‘WOULD NOT BE WARRANTED’ - DOJ recommended against Trump prosecution on obstruction in Mueller probe, newly released 2019 memo reveals. Continue reading …



‘THE LAW WAS ON OUR SIDE’ - Texas AG Ken Paxton claims victory after court sides with state in abortion lawsuit against Biden admin. Continue reading …

‘NONE. ZERO’ - Biden said he did not have advance notice of FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘PATENTLY IDIOTIC’ - Teachers weigh in on grading policies, debate 'no-zero' trend. Continue reading …



THERE ARE ‘BETTER WAYS’ - Even liberal CNN, MSNBC, NBC point out critical flaws in Biden’s college loan plan. Continue reading …

ANTI-SEMITIC HISTORY - Two more NYT Palestinian freelancers caught praising Hitler, terrorists after paper cut ties with another. Continue reading …

‘CLEARLY PARTISAN’ - Liberals grumbling over CNN canceling Brian Stelter’s show proves to critics it was ‘anti-conservative porn.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - How is the student loan handout not an abuse of power? Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Biden student loan handout is a reward for political donors. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - This should be called the Biden Bribery and Vote Buying Act of 2022. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Our freedom to travel as far as we want, whenever we want, is under attack. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

POLITICAL ‘CHAMELEON’ - DeSantis fires back at Charlie Crist for slamming the Florida governor's voters. Continue reading …

TO SAY, OR NOT TO SAY - The biggest mistakes parents make when their kids play team sports. Continue reading …

‘GREAT PROCESS’ - Rising tennis star Ons Jabeur eyes U.S. Open following historic Wimbledon run, talks Serena Willliams' impact. Continue reading …

DOWNTURN IS LOOMING – Tips for navigating a recession. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The $300-billion-handout is all paid for by you, the hardworking American people and truck drivers and farmers and welders and small business owners and members of the military and waiters and waitresses and bartenders and taxpayers that never went to college, or maybe they already paid off their student loans."

- SEAN HANNITY

