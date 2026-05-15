Fox News Digital's News Quiz: May 15, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, a former government official blowing the whistle on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a town that's losing it's last casino.

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Reality star Spencer Pratt and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass engaged in a heated mayoral debate, and a lawsuit over "tomato fraud" were featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of party pours, Hollywood hurdles and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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