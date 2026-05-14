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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie sheriff, Alex Murdaugh's win, Kouri Richins' message

Luigi Mangione's defense questions, Black Dahlia breakthrough, possible Bahamas disappearance charges

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image shows Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaking to reporters and missing Nancy Guthrie sitting with some mahjong tiles

A split image shows Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaking to reporters about the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, alongside an image of Guthrie seated during a game of mahjong. (Rebecca Noble/Reuters, Courtesy of NBC)

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BADGE OF DISHONOR: Move to oust Nancy Guthrie sheriff fails as Pima County supervisors refer perjury allegations to AG

GAVEL DROPPED: Alex Murdaugh wins new trial after court clerk allegedly told jurors not to be 'fooled' by defense

POISONED PLOTLINE: Children’s book author fires off message to sons in final court moments before sentencing for husband’s murder

EVIDENCE HUNT: Feds could bring charges in Bahamas disappearance case without ever finding body, expert says

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U.S. Coast Guard investigators search Brian Hooker's and his missing wife Lynette Hooker's the boat Soulmate.

U.S. Coast Guard investigators search the boat Soulmate docked at their station in Fort Pierce, Fla., on May 13, 2026. The vessel belongs to Brian Hooker and his missing wife Lynette Hooker and was brought back to the U.S. from The Bahamas by the Coast Guard. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

UNSOLVED HORROR: Black Dahlia breakthrough: LAPD examines new fingerprint tied to victim’s ex-boyfriend

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DOUBLE LIFE: Fugitive tied to decades-old slaying of punk rocker roommate caught in tropical hot spot: feds

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PRIVACY PUSHBACK: Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione defense team's juror questions are too 'intrusive' in federal case

Luigi Mangione makes facial expression in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a suppression hearing as both sides prepare to wrap up arguments, Thursday, December 18, 2025.  (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

SYSTEM FAILURE: Nearly 1 in 12 defendants on ankle monitors in Chicago have gone AWOL, authorities say

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DEADLY PATTERN: Suspected Texas killer is an illegal from Mexico accused in rash of 'extreme violence' against women

A split image showing Benito-Gonzalez's mugshot and a photo of his arrest

Luis Benitez-Gonzalez has been accused of killing two women and shooting two more who survived. He is an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was voluntarily deported in 2020, according to authorities. Austin police believe there may be more victims. (Austin Police Department)

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HELTER SHELTER: 'Cursed’ Sharon Tate murder-mansion site now for rent at $247K/month after years of failing to sell

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PLOT TWIST: Miami cops sue over Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘true events’ film, claim it falsely paints them as corrupt

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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