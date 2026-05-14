Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie sheriff, Alex Murdaugh's win, Kouri Richins' message

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BADGE OF DISHONOR: Move to oust Nancy Guthrie sheriff fails as Pima County supervisors refer perjury allegations to AG

GAVEL DROPPED: Alex Murdaugh wins new trial after court clerk allegedly told jurors not to be 'fooled' by defense

POISONED PLOTLINE: Children’s book author fires off message to sons in final court moments before sentencing for husband’s murder

EVIDENCE HUNT: Feds could bring charges in Bahamas disappearance case without ever finding body, expert says

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UNSOLVED HORROR: Black Dahlia breakthrough: LAPD examines new fingerprint tied to victim’s ex-boyfriend

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DOUBLE LIFE: Fugitive tied to decades-old slaying of punk rocker roommate caught in tropical hot spot: feds

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PRIVACY PUSHBACK: Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione defense team's juror questions are too 'intrusive' in federal case

SYSTEM FAILURE: Nearly 1 in 12 defendants on ankle monitors in Chicago have gone AWOL, authorities say

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DEADLY PATTERN: Suspected Texas killer is an illegal from Mexico accused in rash of 'extreme violence' against women

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HELTER SHELTER: 'Cursed’ Sharon Tate murder-mansion site now for rent at $247K/month after years of failing to sell

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PLOT TWIST: Miami cops sue over Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘true events’ film, claim it falsely paints them as corrupt