Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nancy Guthrie sheriff, Alex Murdaugh's win, Kouri Richins' message

BADGE OF DISHONOR: Move to oust Nancy Guthrie sheriff fails as Pima County supervisors refer perjury allegations to AG
GAVEL DROPPED: Alex Murdaugh wins new trial after court clerk allegedly told jurors not to be 'fooled' by defense
POISONED PLOTLINE: Children’s book author fires off message to sons in final court moments before sentencing for husband’s murder
EVIDENCE HUNT: Feds could bring charges in Bahamas disappearance case without ever finding body, expert says
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UNSOLVED HORROR: Black Dahlia breakthrough: LAPD examines new fingerprint tied to victim’s ex-boyfriend
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DOUBLE LIFE: Fugitive tied to decades-old slaying of punk rocker roommate caught in tropical hot spot: feds
PRIVACY PUSHBACK: Prosecutors say Luigi Mangione defense team's juror questions are too 'intrusive' in federal case
SYSTEM FAILURE: Nearly 1 in 12 defendants on ankle monitors in Chicago have gone AWOL, authorities say
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DEADLY PATTERN: Suspected Texas killer is an illegal from Mexico accused in rash of 'extreme violence' against women
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HELTER SHELTER: 'Cursed’ Sharon Tate murder-mansion site now for rent at $247K/month after years of failing to sell
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PLOT TWIST: Miami cops sue over Matt Damon, Ben Affleck ‘true events’ film, claim it falsely paints them as corrupt