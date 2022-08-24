Two more NYT Palestinian freelancers caught praising Hitler, terrorists after paper cut ties with another

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two more Palestinian journalists who've worked with The New York Times in covering the Israel-Gaza conflict were caught with anti-Semitic and anti-Israel social media histories.

Soliman Hijjy, a freelance filmmaker whose work has been featured by the Times between 2018 and 2021, praised Adolf Hitler in a 2012 Facebook post, writing "How great you are, Hitler" in Arabic, according to Akiva Van Koningsveld, editor of the pro-Israel media watchdog HonestReporting.

In a 2018 post, Hiijy shared a photo of himself with a caption that translated to either "I'm in tune like Hitler during the holocaust" or "in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust."

In a separate post, he referred to Hamas rocket fire toward Israel as "the resistance."

According to HonestReporting, freelance photographer Hosam Salem praised a 2011 bus bombing in Jerusalem that killed two and injured 39.

In 2014, Salem cheered on Hamas, claiming the "resistance captured a Zionist soldier." The IDF soldier Oron Shaul was later killed. That same year, he mourned the death of Hamas operative Salam Maher al-Madhoun, who is tied to the deaths of four IDF soldiers and later expressed joy for the massacre of four rabbis and a police officer in Jerusalem. In 2015, Salem applauded two other terror attacks and in 2018, after being hired by The Times, HonestReporting alleged he "called for more violence" following an attack that killed two IDF soldiers in the West Bank.

Additionally, in both 2020 and 2021, Salem eulogized Mohammed Salem and Nabil Masoud, the two terrorists responsible for a suicide bombing that killed ten Israelis.

Salem's work has been featured as recently as this month during heightened tensions between Israel and Gaza.

A spokesperson for The Times told HonestReporting that it was looking into Hiijy and Salem's social media posts. The spokesperson declined to comment further in response to Fox News' inquiry.

Earlier this month, The Times severed ties with freelance producer and fixer Fady Hanona, who was credited by the paper in multiple stories published this month.

According to HonestReporting, Hanona repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic rhetoric. expressed hostility towards Israel and spoke favorably about Adolf Hitler.

"I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are children, elderly people, and soldiers," Hanona wrote in Arabic on a Facebook post, adding: "In the end, the Jews are sons of the dogs and I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did to them. I would be extremely happy," including two smiling emojis.

In another Facebook post from August 2014, Hanona attributed a quote to the Nazi leader, writing, "As Hitler said, give me a Palestinian soldier and a German weapon, and I will make Europe crawl on its fingertips."

Hanona opposed a cease-fire that was struck at the time between Israel and Hamas, urging "resistance" and further attacks upon Tel Aviv .

On Twitter, Hanona referred to Israel using quotations to undercut the legitimacy of the Jewish state, according to Koningsveld.

"The New York Times had worked with this freelance reporter only in recent weeks. We are no longer doing so," a Times spokesperson told Fox News Digital.