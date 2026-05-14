Man shot at In-N-Out drive-thru drove family to safety with bullet lodged in head

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Oregon police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of a father who drove himself to a hospital after being struck in the head by a bullet after shots rang out while he was pulling out of In-N-Out drive-thru with his wife and two young sons.

Ethan Adrian Armenta-Lagunas, 20, and Gabriel "Alex" Javier, 18, both of Salem, were taken into custody Wednesday.

They face charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the Feb. 9 shooting of Marcio Garcia.

Multiple guns were allegedly found at Armenta-Lagunas’ apartment, the Keizer Police Department said. Javier was arrested later in the day. Authorities are still searching for a third suspect, 22-year-old Anthony Taylor-Manriquez, who is considered armed and dangerous.

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Garcia, 28, was in a car with his wife and two children, ages 2 and 7, when shots rang out near the burger chain. The gunfire shattered the car windows and struck Garcia in the head; his wife and children were uninjured, police said.

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"In the middle of chaos and fear, while he was injured and in pain, he somehow found the strength to drive us out of the scene to safety," his wife wrote in an online fundraiser. "He protected our family before thinking of himself. That is the kind of man and father he is."

Images posted online showed the bullet that was removed from Garcia’s head during surgery in February, according to his wife. She also noted that Garcia did not suffer major brain damage and is currently recovering at home.

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"The doctors told us what we already believe—this is nothing short of a miracle," she said. "Now he faces a long road of rest, healing, and recovery."