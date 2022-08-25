Laura Ingraham: Our freedom to travel as far as we want, whenever we want, is under attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham discusses how California is pushing for all vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and how this is infringing on Americans' travel freedoms on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's becoming clear that, like so much else that we love about America, the freedom of the open road, our freedom to travel as far as we want, whenever we want, is under attack. Case in point: Tomorrow, California's Air Resource Board is about to approve a total ban of new gasoline-powered vehicles. Now that's a clear assault on its residents' basic freedom of movement.

LAURA INGRAHAM: FETTERMAN AND RYAN ARE PRETENDING TO BE POPULISTS TO HOLD OFF OX AND VANCE

Now, the rule will require that 100% of all new cars sold in the state by 2035 be free of fossil fuel emissions. That's up from 8% today. Now, I know these changes — you hear 2035 — seem really far-off, but things get ugly real fast because in just four years, the current 8% EV mandate will more than quadruple to 35%. And four years after that, it climbs to 68%. And then five years later, no new gasoline-powered vehicles will be permitted for sale in the state.

Now, not even the most progressive countries in Europe have come close to such a radical anti-freedom measure. Now, what's worse, according to the Times, the California plan may be the blueprint for federal action against gas-powered cars that Biden's lawless EPA is promising to issue next year. And by the way, the greeniacs' promise of transitioning to EVs doesn't just mean cleaner air, but more savings for consumers, they're arguing. Well, that's total baloney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP